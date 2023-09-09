We Asked AI to Write a Duet Between Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline – See the Results

Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline are pillars of country music. Nelson wrote Cline’s most famous hit, “Crazy,” and sang her praises over the years. Despite their careers overlapping in the 1950s and ’60s, the two never recorded a duet before Cline’s tragic death in a plane crash in 1963.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, long before there was ChatGPT, Nelson employed modern technology to combine his voice with that of Cline’s for a faux duet of the gospel standard, “Just A Walk Closer With Thee,” in 2013. Nelson was also one of the many artists whose voice was combined with old recordings of Cline’s on the 1999 album, Patsy Cline Duets.

We’ve asked AI what a duet between the two legends would look like in 2023. The results aren’t quite up to the lyrical standards that have made Nelson one of the greatest living songwriters, but they do utilize some colorful imagery. See the full duet below.

[RELATED: Top 10 Songs by Patsy Cline]

(Verse 1 – Willie):

Well, Patsy, it’s a pleasure to sing with you tonight, Underneath the Texas stars, the moon’s shining so bright. Your voice, it’s like honey, pure and sweet, I’m honored to share this stage, take a seat.

(Verse 2 – Patsy Cline):

Oh, Willie, your guitar strumming, it’s a dream, In this country night, together, we make a perfect team. Your outlaw spirit, it speaks to my soul, Let’s sing these songs, make this evening whole.

(Chorus: Both):

In the heart of country, where legends are born, With melodies and stories, like ripened corn. Together we’ll sing, our voices entwine, In this duet, our spirits will forever shine.

(Verse 3 – Willie Nelson):

Patsy, your “Crazy” brought tears to many an eye, And “Walking After Midnight,” under the starry sky. Now, let’s blend our voices, old and new, In this duet, girl, we’ll make it ring true.

(Verse 4 – Patsy Cline):

Willie, your “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” It’s a classic, it eases every heartache and pain. So, let’s keep on singing, with all our might, Our voices together, like day into night.

(Chorus Both):

In the heart of country, where legends are born, With melodies and stories, like ripened corn. Together we’ll sing, our voices entwine, In this duet, our spirits will forever shine.

(Bridge – Willie):

Hand in hand, we’ll stroll through the past, Patsy: And in our songs, our love will forever last.

(Verse 5 – Willie Nelson):

Patsy, your legacy, it’s a guiding light, In the world of country, you’re a star burning bright. So, let’s take this moment, and make it our own, In this duet, our love for music is shown.

(Verse 6 – Patsy Cline):

Willie, your outlaw spirit, it’s the real deal, In every note you play, in every word you feel. So, here’s to the music, to the songs we share, In this duet, let’s make the world stop and stare.

(Chorus Both):

In the heart of country, where legends are born, With melodies and stories, like ripened corn. Together we’ll sing, our voices entwine, In this duet, our spirits will forever shine.

(Outro Both):

So, under these Texas stars, we’ll take a bow, With our voices as one, we’ll take a final vow. To keep the spirit of country alive and strong, In this duet, our love for music will always belong.

Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage