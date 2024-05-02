Foo Fighters Kick Off 2024 Tour: Setlist, Tickets, & More

Foo Fighters have finally kicked off their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour, and the band is just as high-energy as ever with the addition of new drummer Josh Freese. The Dallas, Texas opening show at Dos Equis Pavilion had a whopping 20,000 fans in the audience last night, and they didn’t leave disappointed. The band performed 24 songs during their typical extra-long set, and they delivered some of their best hits and most underrated deep cuts.

The setlist for last night’s show is as follows:

1. “Bridge Burning”

2. “No Son Of Mine”

3. “Rescued”

4. “The Pretender”

5. “Times Like These”

6. “La Dee Da”

7. “Breakout”

8. “Medicine At Midnight”

9. “Walk”

10. “Sabotage” / “Blitzkrieg Bop” / “The Outsider” / “Whip It” / “March of the Pigs”

11. “My Hero”

12. “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

13. “Learn To Fly”

14. “Arlandria”

15. “These Days”

16. “Shame Shame”

17. “All My Life”

18. “Nothing At All”

19. “The Glass”

20. “Monkey Wrench”

21. “Aurora”

22. “Best Of You”

23. “The Teacher”

24. “Everlong”

The next stop on Foo Fighters’ 2024 Tour will be New Orleans, Louisiana on May 3 for Jazz Fest. The final date of the tour will be August 18 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park.

May 3 – New Orleans, LA – Jazzfest

May 5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

June 13 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

June 15 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

June 17 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

June 20 – London, UK – London Stadium

June 22 – London, UK – London Stadium

June 25 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

June 27 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

June 27-30 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’Er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde

July 7 – Werchter, BE – Rock Werchter

July 17 – New York City, NY – Citi Field

July 19 – New York City, NY – Citi Field

July 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

July 23 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

July 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

August 3 – Denver, CO – Empower Field

August 7 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

August 9 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

August 13 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion

August 16 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

August 18 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

