Hozier Unreal Unearth World Tour 2023-2024: How To Buy Tickets And Upcoming Dates

Grammy-nominated artist Hozier is taking his latest album on the road for the Unreal Unearth Tour, covering dates in Europe and South America before wrapping up in North America. The Irish musician has 37 dates lined up for his latest tour, giving fans plenty of chances to see him perform live.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hozier is known for his empowering performances and electrifying stage presence. His debut single “Take Me To Church” was only the beginning for this powerhouse of a singer, as he’s been selling out shows across the globe ever since.

If you’re looking to see Hozier live in North America, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

If you want to see Hozier for one of his international dates, including Europe and South America and want to buy official tickets, head to Viagogo.

Each show on Hozier’s tour may vary, but fans of the hit folk singer’s music can expect to hear some of his best. Possible songs on The Unreal Unearth Tour include, “De Selby (Part 1)”, “Like Real People Do”, and of course “Take Me To Church”.

As we’ve mentioned above, Hozier is known for selling out his shows and his Unreal Unearth tour looks to be no different. If you’re interested in seeing the multi-platinum-selling artist live near you, head to StubHub to get official tickets for North American dates or Viagogo for Europe and South America.

12/02 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

12/03 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

12/05 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthall

12/06 – Královské Vinohrady, Czechia – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

12/08 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

12/10 – Liverpool, United Kingdom – M&S Bank Arena

12/11 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

12/13 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Resorts World Arena

12/15 – London, United Kingdom – OVO Arena

12/17 – Belfast, United Kingdom – SSE Arena

12/19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

12/20 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

12/22 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

02/24 – Tempe, Arizona, United States – Innings Festival Arizona 2024

03/21 – Galapa, Colombia – Festival Estéreo Picnic

03/15 – San Isidro, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina 2024

03/22 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza

04/20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

04/23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

04/25 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

04/26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

04/28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

04/30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

05/02 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

05/05 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

05/08 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

05/10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

05/15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

05/17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

05/21 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/04 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

06/05 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

06/25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival 2024

06/30 – Barcelona, Spain – alma festival 2024

07/01 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

07/05 – Rathfarnham, Ireland – Marlay Park

07/07 – London, United Kingdom – Finsbury Park

07/09 – Chepstow, United Kingdom – Chepstow Racecourse

07/10 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Glasgow Green

07/24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/27 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

08/07 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

08/09 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater

08/10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

08/13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

08/17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/27 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

08/28 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

08/30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

09/03 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center

09/04 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/06 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

09/07 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

09/14 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour FAQs

When do tickets for the Hozier Unreal Unearth tour go on sale?

Tickets for Hozier’s latest tour run are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Hozier Unreal Unearth 2023-2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to Hozier’s latest tour through StubHub for North American dates and Viagogo for European and South American dates.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Hozier 2023-2024 World Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Hozier tour as all tickets are already on sale now.

How much do Hozier tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check your StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 10 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Hozier tour?

It doesn’t look like Hozier is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

We’ve listed all of the current shows above, but some are being added from Hozier’s last tour run which he was forced to cancel. He might add more shows, so check back for further information.

Is there an age restriction for the Hozier 2023-2024 tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Hozier tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation. For venues in either Europe or South America, check through Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Hozier merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Hozier Unreal Unearth World Tour?

Hozier has announced that Allison Russell will be joining him for some of his Unreal Unearth Tour. He hasn’t announced who will come with him for the rest though, so stay on the lookout.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here. If you’re looking to avoid scams and counterfeit tickets at a Hozier show in South America or Europe, head to Viagogo or click here.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.