10 of the Best Quotes from Musician, ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Luke Grimes

Yellowstone is the perfect marriage between quality television and exceptional country music. The lauded Paramount show has long been heralded by the country community both for its portrayal of the Western way of life and its perfect needle drops.

Among the actors who helped bring Yellowstone to life is Luke Grimes, who made waves with his debut country single “No Horse to Ride” in 2022. That track helped prime him to move into the country space in a larger capacity than ever before.

Learn more about the actor/country singer through 10 of his best quotes, below.

1. “If you’re doing things that you don’t want to be doing or you’re working with people who aren’t making you better and you’re not learning, if things aren’t challenging you, you could be wasting your time. You might be making some money, but you might not be improving as an actor.”

2. “Anything that I do is something that I’m passionate about and really believe in, no matter how it turns out.”

3. “Obviously, in my twenties, a lot of downtime was spent having a good time, which I don’t regret; that was what I needed to do to get some things out of my system.”

4. “I think it’s important how you spend your time. I try to make sure that I’m growing.”

5. “I don’t want to be that guy on some set he doesn’t want to be on. It just bums everybody out.”

6. “My job has me traveling all the time, and I got this house, so my downtime is spent sort of making a home. Every year it’s different, and I try to do things that are more fulfilling.”

7. “Not to sound cliché or anything, but with the downtime that I have and the possible platform that my work could give me, I’d like to figure out a way to give back and make a difference, you know?”

8. “I like reading for things. I’ve shown up for jobs before where I haven’t read for them, and there’s something kind of intimidating about that—where the first words they’ll hear from me are when they call ‘action.’ There’s something about actually going in and earning a part and going, like, ‘OK, they really liked what I did, and so I’m on the right track.'”

9. “I’m working on my house and playing with my fire pit and kind of just hanging around and making my home feel homey.”

10. I’m so southern Ohio. And Cleveland is a different world, you know?”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival