Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Let It “Burn” with Powerful Acoustic Live Performance

Luke Grimes of Yellowstone fame has been working steadily on his music career lately, releasing his debut EP Pain Pills or Pews in 2023. Spotify recently released a video of the song “Burn” from the EP where Grimes sings outdoors at Chapel Farm in Nashville, Tennessee.

Videos by American Songwriter

Of the video, presented by Spotify as part of a series called OUTSIDE, Grimes said, “Really grateful to the good folks at Spotify and the OUTSIDE team for allowing us to bring a new perspective to ‘Burn’ and giving fans a unique way to experience the song.”

The song has a raw quality when performed in this way that highlights Grimes’ vocals. The studio version of the track uses subtle reverb that allows Grimes’ voice to echo over the lyrics, and a sliding guitar element, both of which cause his vocals to get a little bit lost.

[RELATED: 3 of the Best Needle Drops From the Latest Season of ‘Yellowstone’]

In the OUTSIDE video, however, Grimes’ voice is loud and clear as he’s only accompanied by acoustic guitars. The stripped-down version allows him to unleash strong, guttural vocalizations and adds to the heartbreak presented by the lyrics. This is a song about a man saying a hard goodbye, letting a romance violently burn out, and the rawness of this performance lends itself to the emotional lyrics.

Not Taking Acting Offers

For his part, Grimes is supposedly moving acting to the back burner to focus on his music career. He starred for five seasons as Kayce Dutton on the TV series Yellowstone. However, according to a source close to Grimes, with Yellowstone soon to end, he won’t be seeking out any more acting gigs.

“He’s not taking on other acting offers right now,” the source said, per a report from Life&Style. “Luke’s really looking to hit the road sometime soon.”

Grimes will be heading to the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California this April, making his second appearance there. According to the source, “It’s been a lifelong dream” of Grimes’ to be on the road and play festivals.

“Music came first,” Grimes recently told Taste of Country. “Growing up in church I played drums in the worship band. I was always in bands, even when I was in New York or L.A.”

Photos via YouTube, Spotify