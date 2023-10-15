10 Songs That Namedrop Jada Pinkett Smith

In recent weeks, Jada Pinkett Smith’s name and face have been all over tabloids and gossip blogs. With many giving their opinions on her heavily scrutinized marriage with Will Smith, as well as her prior romance with the now-deceased Tupac Shakur, it’s easy to forget how ubiquitous Jada was in pop culture before her love life was a topic of conversation.

Videos by American Songwriter

Along with being an incredibly prominent actress in the 1990s and 2000s, best known for roles in movies and shows like A Different World, Menace II Society, The Nutty Professor, Scream 2, and more, she also dabbled in music. Forming the metal band Wicked Wisdom in the early 2000s, she put out two studio albums with the group, proving just how multi-talented she truly is.

[RELATED: Tupac Lip-Syncs to Will Smith Song in Jada Pinkett Smith Archival Clip]

With this being said, it should come as no surprise how often she’s been mentioned in other artist’s music. From Nicki Minaj and OutKast to J. Cole, Jada has been name-dropped by the best of the best throughout the years. Whether it be in reference to her 1996 film Set It Off, where she starred alongside Queen Latifah, or her aforementioned relationship with Smith, Jada has inspired many in the music industry.

In honor of this, we compiled 10 of the most popular songs that mention Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as the specific lyrics that include her name. Check them out below.

“Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1),” OutKast (1999)

From College Park and Fayette all the way down to Decatur

Like Jada, her wig was sharp and sporty — that was shawty

“How To Rob,” 50 Cent (1999)

I’ll catch P and Silkk the Shocker right after the Grammys

And Will Smith and Jada ass down in Miami

“Over,” Drake (2010)

Making sure the Young Money ship is never sinking

About to set it off in this bitch, Jada Pinkett

“Domo23,” Tyler, The Creator (2013)

So, a couple f*gs threw a little hissfit

Came to Pitchfork with a couple Jada Pinkett signs

And said I was a racist homophobic

So I grabbed Lucas and filmed us kissing

“No Role Modelz,” J. Cole (2014)

I want a real love, dark-skinned Aunt Viv love

That Jada and that Will love

That leave a toothbrush at your crib love

And you ain’t gotta wonder whether that’s your kid love

“Try Me,” Dej Loaf (2014)

Got a bitch that set it off like Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah

You rollin’ around wit yo nieces, bitch you T.T

“Yasss Bish,” Nicki Minaj and Soulja Boy (2014)

Bitches can’t beat me, they ain’t got the skill

Eye of the tiger, they ain’t got the kill

Look up to Jada, I love her and Will

Bitches my sons but they not in my will…

“Caterpillar,” Royce da 5’9″ and Eminem (2018)

So ring the alarm, pull the extinguishers off of the wall

Set the sprinklers off like Jada Pinkett and Queen Latifah

“Eternal,” Chance The Rapper (2019)

I made the three more famous than Steph

No cap, that’s a roundhouse kick to a Jameson’s neck

I got a Jada Pinkett keeping sure my shame is in check

“Will (Remix),” Joyner Lucas and Will Smith (2020)

Big Willie on the Pro Tools

Still fresh and I’m so smooth

I still got on my old shoes

I give Jada one thousand kisses, ain’t nothin’ change since ’02

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images