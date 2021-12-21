Chrissie Hynde Will Sing Bob Dylan, Pretenders, Hoagy Carmichael, and More for Holiday Livestream

Chrissie Hynde announced plans for an upcoming livestream event that’s set to showcase the beloved rock icon covering some of her favorite songs.

Titled Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (And Other Songs), the performance—filmed and recorded live at the Royal Opera House in London—will premiere on December 26 at 3 p.m. EST, and will be available through January 3 at 2:59 a.m. EST.

Notably, Hynde will be pulling songs from her latest record, Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, which garnered wide acclaim when it came out earlier this year. Recorded throughout quarantine with her longtime collaborator and Pretenders bandmate, James Walbourne, the album features homespun arrangements of songs like “In the Summertime,” “Blind Willie McTell,” “You’re A Big Girl Now” and more.

Joining Hynde for the livestream will be an intimate combo, comprised of Walbourne on guitar, Carwyn Ellis (Pretenders, Edwyn Collins) on keys, and Danny Williams (Black Grape, Peter Bruntnell) on upright bass. Beyond the Dylan covers, the group is set to perform songs by Ray Davies, Charles Trenet, Hoagy Carmichael, Pretenders, and more.

Recently, Hynde was also spotlighted in the documentary, Tomorrow Is A Long Time, which follows the journey of making Standing In The Doorway. Directed by Michael Nunn and Billy Trevitt (Romeo & Juliet: Beyond Words, BalletBoyz), the film premiered on AXS TV earlier this month.

Click HERE to learn more about Hynde’s upcoming livestream, and watch a clip of Tomorrow Is A Long Time below: