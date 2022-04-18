12 Songs You Didn’t Know Bruno Mars Wrote for Other Artists

For more than a decade, Bruno Mars has continued to top the charts right from his first single “Just the Way You Are” in 2010 and on through his most recent Silk Sonic venture with Anderson .Paak and their No. 1 hit “Smokin’ out the Window.”

To date, Mars has picked up 11 Grammy Awards and even holds four records in the Guinness Book of World Records, including Most Viewed Halftime Performance for his Super Bowl Halftime show in 2015, most weeks at No.1 on the U.S. Digital Song Sales for “Uptown Funk” in 2017, and First Male Artist to Achieve three 10-million-selling-singles in 2017.

Breaking into music as the world’s youngest Elvis impersonator growing up in Hawaii, Mars later transitioned into one of the most sought-after songwriters in pop and R & B, collaborating with everyone from Adele, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Kanye West, and more throughout his career.

Here’s a look at 12 songs Mars has written for other artists—sometimes even joining them on the track.

“Right Round” by Flo Rida (2009)

Written by Bruno Mars, Flo Rida, Dr. Luke, Kool Kojak, DJ Frank E, Philip Lawrence, Aaron Bay-Schuck, Dead or Alive

“Forget You” by CeeLo Green (2010)

Written by Bruno Mars, CeeLo Green, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Brody Brown

“Bow Chicka Wow Wow” by Mike Posner, featuring Lil Wayne (2010)

Written by Bruno Mars, Mike Posner, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Christopher Brody Brown

“Lift Off” by Jay-Z and Kanye West, featuring Beyoncé (2011)

Written by Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Jeff Bhasker, Mike Dean, Seal

“Young, Wild & Free” by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, featuring Bruno Mars (2011)

Written by Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Cristopher Brown

“Never Close Our Eyes” by Adam Lambert (2012)

Written by Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Lukasz Gottwald, Henry Walter

“Tears Always Win” by Alicia Keys (2013)

Written by Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Jeff Bhasker, Phillip Lawrence

“Can We Dance” by The Vamps (2014)

Written by Bruno Mars, Timz Lam, Philip Lawrence, Espen Lind, Karl Michael, Amund Bjorklund

“Feel Right” by Mark Ronson, featuring Mystikal (2015)

Written by Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Michael Tyler, Homer Steinweiss, Philip Lawrence, Nick Movshon, Brody Brown, Thomas Brenneck

“All I Ask” by Adele (2015)

Written by Bruno Mars, Adele, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown

“Please Me” by Cardi B, featuring Bruno Mars (2019)

Written by Bruno Mars, Cardi B, James Fauntleroy, Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves, Ray McCullough II

“Blow” By Ed Sheeran, featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton (2019)

Written by Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, Brody Brown, Bard McNamee, Gregory McKee, Frank Rogers, J.T. Cure

Photo: Kai Z Feng