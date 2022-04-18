Sheryl Crow Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Live With Me” with Mick Jagger

When Sheryl Crow wanted to cover The Rolling Stones’ 1969 Let It Bleed song “Live With Me,” she enlisted Mick Jagger to help out. The track, featured in Crow’s upcoming documentary, Sheryl, features Jagger on harmonica.

Premiering on Showtime on May 6, Sheryl documents Crow’s life and career. Crow has shared the stage with members of the Rolling Stones throughout the years since her 1993 debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. In a twist of fate, Crow nearly missed the chance to play with the band earlier on in her career, because she thought it was a prank.

“In 1995, ‘All I Wanna Do’ had just come out and I get a phone call from Mick Jagger at 4:30 in the morning,” recalled Crow in a 2010 interview. “I answered it and was like, ‘This is so not funny’ and hung up. I hung up on him. The phone rang again, and I’m like, ‘What?’ And it was Mick. He was like, ‘Oh, Sheryl, we’re doing a pay-per-view in Miami, do you wanna come play?’ Yes, I wanna come play.”

Crow recently played with Stones guitarist Keith Richards on what she said would be her last studio album Threads in 2019. Richards also appears in the upcoming documentary, and the soundtrack is set for release on the same day as the film premiere

“I am very excited for people to see my documentary,” said Crow in an earlier statement. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that [director] Amy Scott made about my life.”

Photo: Dove Shore