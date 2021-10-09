Bruno Mars’ Top 5 Songs

Bruno Mars is one of the most compelling artists on planet earth. The Hawaiian-born artist’s feature on the song, “Uptown Funk,” was maybe the biggest vocal performance on planet earth when it came out in 2015. It wasn’t even his song and it was that major.

October 8 is also Mars’ 36th birthday and, so, we thought it best to celebrate all his excellent work in a five-song gleeful post. So, let’s raise a glass, blow out some candles and put our dancing shoes on. Happy birthday, Bruno!

5. “24k Magic”

4. “Talking To The Moon”

3. “The Lazy Song”

2. “That’s What I Like”

1. “Just The Way You Are”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images