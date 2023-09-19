13 Songs That Capture the Essence of the 1980s

The fashion of the 1980s may oscillate in its cultural relevance (neon headbands and parachute pants, anyone?), but there’s one thing that never loses its sheen: the decadent decade’s music. From groundbreaking synth-pop tunes to arena-quaking rock anthems, the ’80s produced songs that have stood the test of time.

Whether you’re a newbie to the Me Decade or you’ve got these tracks permanently etched on your “Forever ’80s” playlist, the following 13 songs fully capture the essence of this iconic era. These aren’t just songs; they’re sonic time capsules that capture the mood, style, and substance of a decade that is impossible to forget.

1. “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

Written by: Michael Jackson

The iconic bass line, mixed with Jackson’s sensational vocal delivery, made “Billie Jean” an enduring classic. The song masterfully fused elements of soul, pop, and disco, embodying the diverse musical landscape of the ’80s.

2. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses

Written by: Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin

This song was a brilliant concoction of rock ‘n’ roll swagger and emotional depth. With its blistering guitar solos and poignant lyrics, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” represented the artistic pinnacle of ’80s hard rock.

3. “Take on Me” by A-ha

Written by: Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, Pål Waaktaar

From its infectious synth hooks to its groundbreaking rotoscope animation video, “Take on Me” captured the ’80s spirit of innovation and remains a cherished artifact of the era.

4. “Material Girl” by Madonna

Written by: Peter Brown, Robert Rans

This track examined ’80s materialism with a poppy, danceable beat. It encapsulated the decade’s fascination with consumer culture, affluence, and, of course, Madonna’s burgeoning influence on pop music.

5. “With or Without You” by U2

Written by: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr.

A soul-searching anthem that resonated deeply with listeners, “With or Without You” captured the emotional and existential undertones that defined a lot of ’80s music.

6. “Every Breath You Take” by The Police

Written by: Sting

With its haunting lyrics and complex musical layers, “Every Breath You Take” offered an intricate portrayal of love, longing, and the nuances of relationships, echoing the complexities of ’80s love anthems. (Although, truth be told, it was about a stalker.)

7. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Written by: Steve Perry, Jonathan Cain, Neal Schon

This song was the ultimate ’80s anthem of hope and perseverance. With its uplifting message and infectious melody, “Don’t Stop Believin’” captured and continues to embody the era’s optimistic spirit.

8. “Purple Rain” by Prince

Written by: Prince

Serving both as a love ballad and a rallying cry for individuality, “Purple Rain” captured the decade’s duality of sentiment and rebellion, making it an epic, quintessential ’80s masterpiece.

9. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Written by: Robert Hazard

An irresistible feminist anthem (pay no mind to the fact it was written by a man) wrapped in an effervescent melody, this song not only got people dancing but also reflected the ’80s spirit of liberation and playful empowerment.

10. “Beat It” by Michael Jackson

Written by: Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones

This genre-blending hit combined R&B flair with rock grit (thanks to Edward Van Halen’s blistering guitar solo), offering a compelling narrative of confrontation and courage that speaks to the boldness of ’80s music.

11. “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran

Written by: Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes

This infectious tune epitomized ’80s glitz and glamor, and conveyed a slightly dangerous allure; its saucy video caused a ruckus, making it a staple dance track of the decade.

12. “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

Written by: Ed Cobb

Soul and synthesizers collided in this New Wave hit, capturing the ’80s era’s typical tension between authentic emotion and artificial, studio-enhanced soundscapes.

13. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

Written by: Frankie Sullivan, Jim Peterik

More than a gym playlist staple, “Eye of the Tiger” captured the relentless ambition and can-do spirit that was so emblematic of the 1980s.

