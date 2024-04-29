Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire Shut Down Stagecoach With Fiery 3-Song Encore

Last week was a big one for Miranda Lambert. Last Tuesday (April 23), she announced a new record deal with Republic Records in partnership with Big Loud. She announced that she’ll be dropping a new single the same day. Then, a few days later, on Saturday (April 27), she headlined the second day of the Stagecoach Festival. To make things even better, she tapped Reba McEntire for a three-song encore.

Lambert gave the crowd a tour of her hits with favorites like “Fastest Girl in Town,” “Kerosene,” “The House That Built Me” and plenty more during her set. She also performed her new song “Wranglers” which will hit streaming platforms this Friday (May 3). However, she saved the best for last.

Miranda Lambert Brings Reba McEntire to Stagecoach

Lambert finished her set with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” Before walking off the stage for a short break. Then, she came back for the encore. “I was thinking it would be pretty badass if I had a feisty redhead from Oklahoma sing this song with me,” she told the crowd as the band kicked into “Mama’s Broken Heart” and McEntire joined her.

“Feisty” doesn’t begin to describe the three-song encore the two powerhouse singers put on for the Stagecoach crowd. They followed “Mama’s Broken Heart” with “Gunpowder & Lead.” Then, they took on Reba’s iconic signature song “Fancy.”

Lambert has often cited McEntire as one of her biggest influences. So, fans weren’t just getting a killer performance from a pair of legends. They were also watching someone take the stage with their hero and put on a performance for the ages.

The next day, both Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire took to social media to share their thoughts on the performance. “Reba at Stagecoach, y’all!” Lambert wrote in her post. “Thank you to my hero and friend for coming out here as my special guest. I’ll never forget it. She brought all the fire,” she added.

“What a night,” McEntire wrote. “Thanks, Miranda Lambert for asking me to be part of Stagecoach last night. And Thank to all the country music fans for sticking with us in that wind,” she added.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach