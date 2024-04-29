Slash Reveals the Artist He Most Regrets Not Appearing on His Blues Album, ‘Orgy of the Damned’

Slash’s upcoming solo blues album, Orgy of the Damned, features an impressive lineup of guest artists. The record, which will be released on May 17 includes appearances by such famous singers as AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, and Demi Lovato.

Videos by American Songwriter

Even with all that star power, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist revealed in a recent interview with German rock radio station Rock Antenne that there was one artist he particularly regrets wasn’t able to contribute to the album.

[Buy Slash Concert Tickets]

“Well, the biggest one, really, the one that bums me out was [late Motörhead frontman] Lemmy [Kilmister],” Slash said. “That was because there was a moment there where [I thought], ‘F—, man, Lemmy would be great.’ And I still haven’t gotten used to the fact that he’s not here, ’cause I’m so used to him being there.”

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015, from complications of multiple health ailments. He was 70.

Slash told Rock Antenne that there were a few others artists who he also wanted include in the project, but he “couldn’t contact until after the record was done.” He added, “[O]ther than that, everybody that I thought of were there.”

Why Slash Titled His Blues Album Orgy of the Damned

The Rock Antenne interviewer joked that when he heard the album’s title, he thought, “It’s cool, Slash is finally doing a death metal record.” He then asked why the guitar legend decided to call the album Orgy of the Damned.

“It’s the only title I came up with,” he admitted. “It was just because blues and rock ‘n’ roll have always been considered taboo and devil’s music and all that kind of stuff. And it’s ‘hide your kids from that,’ you know? And I wasn’t raised to think that, but I know society at large has always had that kind of attitude towards it, but of blues especially.”

[RELATED: Slash Reveals How a Cold Call to Chris Stapleton Spurred One of the Best Ideas of His Career]

He continued, “So when I thought about having a collaborative thing with all these different artists doing a blues record … Orgy of the Damned, right? It seemed so obvious to me.”

More About Orgy of the Damned

Orgy of the Damned features mostly covers of blues or blues-rock songs, although it also features renditions of two R&B hits—Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City” and The Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

So far, Slash has released two advance tracks from the record. The first was a rendition of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor,” featuring Johnson lead vocal and Tyler playing harmonica. The second was a cover of the Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac classic “Oh Well,” featuring vocals by Stapleton.

Orgy of the Damned can be pre-ordered now.

Slash’s 2024 Tour Plans

After wrapping up a European trek with his side group Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators on with April 29 in Paris, Slash will launch his own blues-themed U.S. tour called the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival. The outing will kick off June 5 in Bonner, Montana, and is mapped out through an August 17 show in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Slash will be joined on the trek by a variety of artists, including Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Robert Randolph, and Eric Gales.

Tickets for Slash’s tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Orgy of the Damned Track List:

“The Pusher” (featuring Chris Robinson) “Crossroads” (featuring Gary Clark Jr.) “Hoochie Coochie Man” (featuring Billy Gibbons) “Oh Well” (featuring Chris Stapleton) “Key to the Highway” (featuring Dorothy) “Awful Dream” (featuring Iggy Pop) “Born Under a Bad Sign” (featuring Paul Rodgers) “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” (featuring Demi Lovato) “Killing Floor” (featuring Brian Johnson) “Living for the City” (featuring Tash Neal) “Stormy Day” (featuring Beth Hart) “Metal Chestnut”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.