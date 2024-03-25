‘The Voice’ Posts, Then Deletes Keith Urban Bombshell Reveal

The Voice viewers were thrilled to learn Monday (March 25) that country star Keith Urban would join season 25 as a “mega mentor.”

Their excitement was short lived, however. The post announcing Urban’s role quickly disappeared from X/Twitter.

‘The Voice’ Hints at Next Mega Mentor

The Voice teased the big reveal Sunday (March 24) on X/Twitter. The post included a collage of artists who have previously appeared as mentors or coaches on the show. Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton were among the potential suspects — as was Urban.

Many viewers were miffed not to see Christina Aguileraas an option. The “Dirrty” singer served as a coach on The Voice from 2011 to 2016.

“You excluded the queen of Voice,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “The one and only Christina Aguilera.”

Another fan added, “The Mega Mentor is not included in the picture, because @NBCTheVoice “forgot” LegendTina. I’m talking about the one and only Christina Aguilera!”

So What About Keith Urban?

It’s unclear what the post’s removal means for the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer’s role on this season of The Voice. Viewers expected to see him advise the show’s coaches and their remaining contestants.

“Well, this gives me the best excuse to go back to watching The Voice,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “I’ll always watch it for Keith Urban. Keep that in mind if you’re looking for a new coach.”

Urban has previously appeared on Australia’s version of The Voice. The New Zealand-born singer was a coach on the first season of The Voice Australia in 2011. He did not return for Season 2, with Ricky Martin replacing him.

Urban then replaced Boy George in season 10, but did not return for season 11.

Earlier this month, Urban, 56, dropped his latest track, “Messed Up As Me.” The song, about a dysfunctional relationship, is the second single from the star’s upcoming, still-untitled 12th studio album.

He is slated to perform June 8 at the CMA Music Fest in Nashville.

