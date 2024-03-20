John Legend Rejects Idea of Blake Shelton Returning to ‘The Voice,’ but Leaves Door Open for Gwen Stefani

While season 25 of The Voice kicked off just a few weeks ago, for John Legend, the season premiere was somewhat bittersweet. Although excited to share his knowledge with contestants and hopefully coach one to become the latest winner of The Voice, he is now the most-seasoned coach on the show. With Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Nia;l Horan leaving the show in recent years, Legend now sits beside stars like Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and newcomers Dan + Shay. Besides looking to use his knowledge to bring home a win, Legend recently discussed if Shelton would ever return to The Voice.

Speaking with ET’s Cassie DiLaura, Legend shared his thoughts on the idea that Shelton might return in the future. While enjoying his time with Shelton, he admitted, “I feel like Gwen is the only chance we have. I don’t think Blake is coming back. He is staying on the farm, he’s enjoying himself. I’ve talked to him and he’s, like, picking corn. He sent us some fresh corn from the farm, he sent us some fresh peaches from the farm, we made peach cobbler. I don’t think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice.”

John Legend Admits All Coaches On ‘The Voice’ Keep In Touch

Although Shelton might not return to The Voice, Legend apparently keeps in touch with the country star. “We have different group chats for each combo of coaches and then Chrissy, Gwen, and Blake and I have a group chat where we’re just couples talking. We usually stay in touch with each other and we’re friends — it’s just a good vibe with all the other coaches.”

As for the current season of The Voice, which is heading into the Battle Rounds, Legend was excited to be back. While discussing the season 25, he insisted, “I’m excited to be here. I love coaching on The Voice. I love working with our artists, just seeing people’s dreams come true through this show, giving them all the advice I’ve gotten over the years, helping them learn from all the experiences that I’ve had over the years. It’s a lot of fun for me.”

