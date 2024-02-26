Fans Urge ‘The Voice’ to Make Jason Aldean a Coach; Viewers Cold on Dan + Shay’s “Bizarre” Twist

Just a few months ago, fans of The Voice watched as Niall Horan coached Huntley to become the latest winner to walk away with $100,000 and a record deal. Debuting back in 2011, The Voice has not only aired 24 seasons of the show, but it welcomed coaches like CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, and of course, Blake Shelton. And who could forget his wife, Gwen Stefani? While The Voice had several memorable moments over the last decade, season 25 starts tonight. Although many are excited to see Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay battle it out, some fans are already suggesting another hit country singer also be a judge.

Videos by American Songwriter

With season 25 of The Voice premiering tonight on NBC, fans are gearing up for another fantastic season. Over the last few weeks, The Voice teased fans with small clips of what is to come. One of the biggest changes to this season is the addition of the first-ever double chair coach. While Dan + Shay are a team when it comes to coaching on The Voice, they will have to deal with only sharing one button. But while The Voice already has two coaches seasoned in country music, one fan urged the show to bring back Jason Aldean.

[Don’t Miss Dan + Shay In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Would be much better with former coach and mentor, Jason Aldean! Make it happen now! @jasonaldean602 — Rodney Bear Paw Redburn (@UncleRed67) February 23, 2024

While Dan + Shay collaborated with stars like Justin Bieber, Clarkson, Rascal Flatts, and even won three Grammy Awards, some fans aren’t thrilled about more country music being added to the show. Comments included, “Pass. Not looking forward to more country music.” Another comment read, “I love this show but I really miss Kelly Clarkson. She was very good but so funny.” And one person even criticized the double chair, wishing The Voice used a “loveseat”.

Pass. Not looking forward to more country music. — ♒️𝕂𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕒♒️ (@GenXAquarius) February 22, 2024

Would have been cuter as a love seat — Andrew Butts (@Andrew__Butts) February 22, 2024

Jason Aldean Helps Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

For those who might not remember, back in season 21, Aldean made an appearance on the show to help Clarkson when it came to the battle rounds. At the time, both Clarkson and Aldean worked to stop Shelton. Aldean joked, “I don’t even like that guy.”

[RELATED: Dan + Shay Clown Blake Shelton Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Premiere]

Showing just how competitive Shelton could be, Clarkson added, “Blake always gives me crap on the show because he does this thing — well, lies, that’s the thing — where he’ll be like, ‘Oh, I’m country and I know country, and these people don’t know country.'”

With Aldean spending over 25 years in country music and already appearing on The Voice, the star would be a nice addition to the show. But for now, fans will have to wait. Be sure to tune in to season 25 of The Voice, airing tonight on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. And for those who might not have cable, don’t worry as new episodes can be streamed the following day on Peacock.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BBR/BMG)