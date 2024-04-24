John Legend Starts a Trend Among ‘The Voice’ Coaches That Reba McEntire Can Get Behind

The departure of Gwen Stefani left John Legend as the most senior coach on The Voice. The “Ordinary People” singer is also the only season 25 coach with a title under his belt. All that to say, when John Legend speaks, his fellow coaches listen. And recently, the GRAMMY winner started a trend on set.

‘If John Legend Can Wear a Robe, We Can All Wear Robes’

John Legend is more than a GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter and pianist. He’s also something of a fashion icon. The Ohio native told British GQ in October 2021 that he cares “as much about how I look on stage as how I look when I go out to the grocery store.”

In a clip posted Tuesday (April 23) to the show’s official X/Twitter account, Legend strides onto The Voice set in a boldly patterned… bathrobe. He finds fellow coaches Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper dressed similarly in gray robes.

“We thought if John Legend can wear a robe, we can all wear robes,” Dan Smyers said.

Legend purses his lips before pronouncing their comfort wear “kind of drab.” He changes his tune when Reba McEntire joins them on set in a colorful robe of her own. “Hey, now this is what I’m talking about,” Legend says. “We need some color.”

“Yeah, you know what?” Shay Mooney later fires back. “Our colors, they’re on the inside.”

How Is Team Legend Faring on ‘The Voice’ This Season?

The competition is heating up heading into the final phase of The Voice. Team Legend members Nathan Chester, Zoe Levert, and Bryan Olesen are all headed to the Live Shows.

Olesen has consistently delivered stellar performances this season, and Monday’s (April 22) episode was no exception. The former Christian rock guitarist walked onstage in a bright pink suit and made Toto’s “Africa” entirely his own.

Smyers joked that Olesen seemed more like a guest performer than a contestant on The Voice. “It’s compelling. I can’t take my eyes off you,” the “10,000 Hours” singer said. “It’s not just the pink suit. It’s that voice.”

