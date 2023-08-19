15 of the Best Robert Plant Quotes

We have all heard Robert Plant’s voice wailing through our speakers a time or two, but have you heard what he has to say outside of his music? Find 15 of his best quotes, below.

1. “The past is a stepping stone, not a millstone.”

2. “I like the idea of being alone. I like the idea of often being alone in all aspects of my life. I like to feel lonely. I like to need things.”

3. “You can’t give up something you really believe in for financial reasons. If you die by the roadside – so be it. But at least you know you’ve tried. Ten minutes in the music scene was the equal of one hundred years outside of it.”

4. “My vocal style I haven’t tried to copy from anyone. It just developed until it became the girlish whine it is today.”

5. “Music is for every single person that walks the planet.”

6. Since I was a kid, I’ve had an absolute obsession with particular kinds of American music. Mississippi Delta blues of the Thirties, Chicago blues of the Fifties, West Coast music of the mid-Sixties – but I’d never really touched on dark Americana.

7. I’m just lucky because my kids are grown-up – I love them, very proud of them, and we are in close contact as big-time friends, but they don’t need me that much now and I can actually enjoy this wonderful world of music.”

8. “There’s nothing worse than a bunch of jaded old farts, and that’s a fact.”

9. “Whenever I have bid a hasty goodbye to a loved one, I’ve always made sure that my record collection was safely stored away in the boot of the car.”

10. “It’s sort of a feeling of power onstage. It’s really the ability to make people smile, or just to turn them one way or another for that duration of time, and for it to have some effect later on. I don’t really think it’s power… it’s the goodness.”

11. “I like to comprehend more or less everything around me – apart from the creation of my music. It’s an obsessive character trait that’s getting worse. I don’t switch the light on and off 15 times before I leave the room yet, but something’s going wrong.”

12. “There’s nothing new under the sun – you just get a can of paint out.”

13. “I’m so aware of the fact that if I hadn’t taken the chances that I’ve taken along the line, I probably wouldn’t be getting the best out of my voice anymore, I might have messed it up in that awful, predictable place.”

14. “There’s no point stepping up to the golden platform if you’re going to repeat yourself.”

15. “I’ve stopped apologizing to myself for having this great period of success and financial acceptance.”

