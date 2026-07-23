Bret Michaels Played Three Shows in Agony Before Heading Straight to Emergency Surgery

Bret Michaels is opening up about his health. The Poison singer took to Facebook to reveal that he was forced to undergo surgery after a week-long kidney stone ordeal.

“On this #WisdomWednesday, the first thing I learned is complete gratitude for the frontline workers, doctors and nurses who this week have recently taken care of me, as the kidney stone (after almost 7 days of waiting it out) would not pass,” Michaels wrote. “The pain became intense but, as usual, I played through.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Michaels performed three shows while dealing with the kidney stone, but, after the final one, things took a turn for the worse.

“Immediately, the next day following that show, I was admitted to the hospital, as the pain became too much when the stone would not pass,” he wrote. “The operation has been done and is complete & I’m out of post-op recovery. I’m doing everything within my power to feel better and continue playing great shows for great fans when I’ve got a complete clean bill of health.”

Michaels continued his post by noting that he’s “wise enough to know how important family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses play such a vital role in our everyday health.”

Bret Michaels Is on the Road

Michaels is currently busy on the road. As of now, he’s scheduled to get back to playing at a private Orlando, Florida, event on July 25.

He has shows booked throughout the summer, with concerts booked in Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and more. His last show of the year is currently on the calendar for Nov. 14 in Harris, Michigan.

One thing Michaels won’t be doing is touring with Poison. Earlier this year, plans for the band’s 40th anniversary tour were nixed amid a financial dispute, Page Six reported.

“We had a great offer, I thought. But we left the table. It didn’t work,” drummer Rikki Rockett told the outlet. “Really what it came to was C.C. [DeVille], Bobby [Dall] and I were all in, and I thought Bret was, but he wanted the lion’s share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It’s like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can’t work that way.”

“I don’t do this just for the money,” he added. “I do have a love for this, absolutely. But at the same time, you don’t want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money.”

In a Facebook post shortly thereafter, Michaels left the door open for a future reunion.

“As always, I consider Poison to be Bobby, C.C., Rikki and myself. I also make no bones about loving the BMB [Bret Michaels Band] and will always have both in my life,” he wrote in part. “Bottom line – I love music, I love the fans and I’m always forever grateful. Onward & upward and let’s all focus on the positive in 2026, and the potential of a future reunion.”

Photo by John Medina/Getty Images