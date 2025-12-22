2 Songs George Harrison Wrote About Son Dhani Harrison (1979-1982)

While walking with his son Dhani one day during a family vacation in Hana on the Island nf Maui, Hawaii in 1988, George Harrison came across a sign near the beach that read: “If the wind blows, you can always adjust your sails, but, if you don’t know where you’re going, then any road will take you there.”



Also on the island to shoot a video for his song “This Is Love” from his 1987 album Cloud Nine, Harrison was more inspired by the words on the beach sign and wrote “Any Road” shortly after their encounter. The song became his final single, released a year after his death on his 12th and final album, Brainwashed. The posthumous album was completed by Dhani and Traveling Wilburys bandmate Jeff Lynne, and became one of many projects Harrison’s son oversaw within his father’s catalog.



“Any Road” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and became Harrison’s final television performance before his death on VH1 in 1997.

Before his death, Harrison also wrote one song with his son, “Horse to the Water,” which was recorded by Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and Friends for the 2001 album Small World, Big Band and featured both on the track—Dhani on guitar and George on vocals.



Decades before father and son worked together, the elder Harrison also wrote two songs about his son, the first a gentle welcome into the world, the other, one of pure contentment for his little boy.

“Soft Touch” (1978)

After the birth of his first and only child, Dhani, in 1978, George Harrison‘s wife, Olivia, encouraged him to write a song about their newborn son. The result was the tender calypso-like “Soft Touch”—You’re a soft touch baby / Like a snowflake falling / My whole heart is melting—written while Harrison was in the Virgin Islands and released on his 1979 self-titled album.



You’re a soft touch baby

Like a snowflake falling

My whole heart is melting



As a warm sun rises

Into joy, I’m sailing

To your soft touch baby



Eyes that shine from depths of your soul

Fixed by their charm, take my control

Love so sweet as the ocean is wide

Caught by your waves and drawn to your side

“Unknown Delight” (1982)

Several years later, Harrison wrote another song about Dhani, “Unknown Delight,” from his 1982 album Gone Troppo. Harrison’s tender tribute to Dhani and his wife, Olivia, underlines his contentment with their family life and their unconditional love for their son.



Darkest, deep brown eyes I’ve seen, angel came into my dream

Like the morning’s early light, you freshen all around

And with all the love you bring, unknown delight

All the love you bring, unknown delight



Sweetest innocence and free, God has given you the key

To the hearts of everyone, that comes in sight of you

And with all the love you bring, unknown delight

All the love will bring unknown delight

