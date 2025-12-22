Brian May Playing a Queen Song Fans Have Never Heard: “It’s a Song That Goes Back a Very Long Way”

Queen’s discography comes packed with classic songs. There is “We Will Rock You”, “We Are the Champions”, and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Thanks to Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon, and Freddie Mercury, Queen sold nearly 300 million albums. And it should come as no surprise that the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But what about the songs that didn’t make it? The songs that were left on the recording studio floor. Well, according to May, he plans on performing a song that fans have never heard.

During the 1970s, May and the rest of Queen fervently worked to put the finishing touches on the album Queen II. Throughout the recording process, “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)” ended up being cut from the album. Not thinking much about it at the time, the group went on to finish the album, which landed No. 5 on the UK Albums and No. 49 on the US Billboard 200 charts. But now, May hoped to bring the song to fans.

On Monday, May will take the stage on Planet Rock, a special holiday broadcast. Wanting to make it special for fans and viewers at home, the musician promised to perform the song for the first time. He said, “It’s a song that goes back a very long way, but to my knowledge, no one has ever heard this version.”

Brian May Is Bringing Unreleased Song To Life For New Album

With fans thrilled at the idea of hearing new Queen music, May offered another Christmas gift. “It’s a work in progress and will appear on the forthcoming rebuild of the Queen II album – coming next year.”

For fans who might not catch the special, May wanting to add it to a “rebuild” of the Queen II album will give every Queen fan a chance to hear the unreleased track.

But no matter what, on Monday, May revealed, “I’m sneaking this into my Planet Rock special because I’m fascinated to know what people think about it. I hope people have a wonderful Christmas and a great New Year!”

Decades after Queen II first hit the radio, the band’s history is still revealing new chapters. And thanks to May, one more hidden piece of Queen’s past is finally stepping into the spotlight.

