3 of the Best Country Christmas Duets of All Time

The only thing better than Christmas songs is Christmas songs sung by more than one artist. We found three of the best country Christmas duets of all time, sung by country music singers.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mary, Did You Know?” by Kenny Rogers and Wynonna Judd

Several artists have put their own spin on “Mary, Did You Know?” since Mary Lowry and Buddy Greene first wrote the song. But among the stand-out versions is one by Kenny Rogers and Wynonna Judd.

“Mary, Did You Know?” says, “Mary, did you know / That your baby boy will calm a storm with His hand? / Did you know / That your baby boy has walked where angels trod? / And when you kiss your little baby / You’ve kissed the face of God / Mary, did you know?“

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood released a holiday album, Christmas Together, in 2016. The album includes 11 songs of holiday favorites, including “Baby, It’s Cold Outside“.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is written by Frank Loesser. The song says, “I really can’t stay / Baby, it’s cold outside / I’ve got to go away / Baby, it’s cold outside / This evening has been / Hoping that you’d drop in / So, very nice / I’ll hold your hands, they’re just like ice.”

Brooks and Yearwood sing together on all of the songs on the record, except for one. Yearwood sings “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” alone, at her husband’s insistence.

“I’m like, ‘I can’t contribute to that. Just let her have the whole thing,’” Brooks recalls (via The Boot). “It was gorgeous. It may be my favorite record on the record.”

“Hallelujah” by Carrie Underwood and John Legend

In terms of Christmas classics, Carrie Underwood’s “Hallelujah” with John Legend is fairly new. Out in 2020 on her My Gift album, Legend wrote the song with Toby Gad.

Perhaps surprisingly, it is Legend who first thought of Underwood to sing on “Hallelujah” with him.

“The music world is actually a pretty small world, and everybody knows what everybody else is doing,” Underwood explains to The Tennessean. “We got this song sent to us at the last minute, when we were almost wrapped up with the Christmas album. And I loved the song. It’s so beautifully written, and it covers a lot of ground in Christmas.”

“Hallelujah” says, “On the coldest evening in this December / I hold you in the heat of the glowing embers / Let the world stand still, the church bells ring / Silent night as the angels sing / Hallelujah, Hallelujah / Let the magic warm the moonlit air / Hear the choirs join in singing everywherе / Hallelujah, Hallelujah.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images