Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (May 9, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

Just last Saturday, Olivia Rodrigo found herself in an elite group when she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live. While most episodes feature a host and singer, occasionally, a star comes along that can do both. Although a hilarious night on SNL, that was last week. And with the weekend once again here – fans want to know every detail about tonight’s episode, including who is hosting, who is performing, and if it is new.

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With the end of season 51 right around the corner, SNL will return tonight with a brand new episode, including host Matt Damon. In July, the actor’s newest film, The Odyssey, will hit theaters. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the story will follow Odysseus (Damon), trying to navigate the perilous road home after the Trojan War. Alongside Damon, the film highlighted Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Tom Holland.

While promoting the new film, Damon found himself channeling Good Will Hunting when helping the cast come up with the perfect skit. The promo showed Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane trying to break the code for the greatest sketch in history. The only problem – “Experts have been trying to crack this for years.”

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‘Saturday Night Live’ Welcomes Big Matt Damon Fan As Musical Guest

Given up on the idea, Damon patiently waited for the cast to leave Studio 8H. With nobody around, the actor quickly got to work. And the next day, the cast was shocked to find an equation that included “bisexual cigarette talk show”, “Black Snape is host”, “No Guests”, and a “stoner carrot checking into a Las Vegas hospital.” Although Damon loved the idea, the cast ultimately shelved it.

As for the musical guest for the evening, Damon will not be pulling double duty. While he did show his singing ability with “Scotty Doesn’t Know” in the film EuroTrip, SNL decided to turn the light on Noah Kahan.

Coming off the release of his Netflix documentary, Noah Kahan: Out of Body, the singer released his latest album, The Great Divide, in April. Marking a historic year for the singer, he was thrilled not just to perform but to meet Damon.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kahan insisted, “He’s an icon of New England. I’m excited to hang out with him. I have a lot of questions for him.”

Don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify)