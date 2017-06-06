We are currently accepting entries for the September/October 2017 Lyric Contest. Deadline is July 15th at 11:59pm (CST). Enter now for your chance to win a…

Co-write with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Paul White

Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios

Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)

PRS Angelus Alex Lifeson Guitar

Sennheiser E935 Microphone

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter, and the bi-monthly winner will be profiled in a one-page Spotlight in the coinciding issue of American Songwriter. You can enter to win the July/August 2017 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by clicking the button below.

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

Click here to read about the judges.

Click here to enter the contest.

Below, watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville.