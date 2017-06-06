We are currently accepting entries for the September/October 2017 Lyric Contest. Deadline is July 15th at 11:59pm (CST). Enter now for your chance to win a…
- Co-write with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Paul White
- Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
- Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
- PRS Angelus Alex Lifeson Guitar
- Sennheiser E935 Microphone
Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter, and the bi-monthly winner will be profiled in a one-page Spotlight in the coinciding issue of American Songwriter. You can enter to win the July/August 2017 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by clicking the button below.
Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.
Click here to read about the judges.
Click here to enter the contest.
Below, watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville.