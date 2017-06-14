Pittsburgh band Wreck Loose write big, bombastic garage rock songs, heavy on piano, multi-part harmonies, and wry personal observations. On their debut full-length album OK, Wreck Loose, they combine the sonic aesthetics of the best of classic rock radio with confessional, often humorous lyrics, to an effect that lands the band somewhere between Elton John and early Drive-By Truckers.

Standout tracks include the cinematic opener “Long Time Listener, First Time Caller,” which soars beneath lines like “I’m praying that the next song saves my life,” and “The Day Before the Day of the Dead,” a melodic slow-groover with one of the better titles we’ve come across in a while.

“OK, Wreck Loose is an album about people that are in your life for just a short while,” frontman Max Somerville explains. “It could be the girl you fall in love with for a week, or the tortured artist whose biography you read on the plane. Their time with you is brief and powerful, but you never get enough. So you fill in the holes with fantasies, doubts, and things you already know to be true. You write songs about them. You write yourself into those songs and somehow you’re with them forever now. The people you spend every day with, the people you love, they shape the way you talk, or laugh, or eat breakfast. But those brief encounters keep you dreaming about the life that’s just around the corner.”

Listen to OK, Wreck Loose in its entirety before its June 16 release date below.