Though his debut album Don’t Panic isn’t out until June 23, Boston songwriter Terence Ryan has already gotten the attention of critics and fans alike through singles like the soulful “Mean It” and raw, affecting “To Live and Die in New England.” The 10-song collection is an honest look at what it means to want a better life as a working class American, set to music that spans folk, soul, Americana, and a touch of hip-hop.

“This album was the first true step to self-realization for me as a man,” Ryan says. “It’s the result of a difficult upbringing, a whirlwind of obsession, and how it took losing everything, including my own mind, to see clearly all that’s been gifted to me during this particular time in eternity. It is not about overcoming the hardships that I faced. It’s about acknowledging their existence. Its story still continues.”

Listen to Don’t Panic in its entirety before its June 23 release below or by clicking right here.

