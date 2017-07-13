Chicago-based songwriter Andrew Belle is gearing up to release his third full-length album Dive Deep, an 11-track collection that follows his 2013 record Black Bear.

In support of the forthcoming LP, Belle has shared an introspective new track, “Honey and Milk,” which layers warm vocals, evocative percussion, and gentle electronic beats while considering questions of faith and personal development.

“I find myself drifting off-course a lot in my life,” Belle says. “Like everyone, I get so distracted by all of the things going on in my own world that I forget about other people and the issues that really matter. I wrote this song from the perspective of God and what I think he’d say to me when I get caught up trying to stay safe and comfortable, trying to avoid pain or difficult situations that, ironically, almost always lead me through to a better place than where I was before.”

Dive Deep is out August 25 via Ready Set Records. Listen to “Honey and Milk” and check out his upcoming tour dates below.



Tour Dates:

9/12 – San Francisco, CA – Brick + Mortar

9/15 – Seattle – Tractor Tavern

9/16 – Vancouver – Cobalt

9/17 – Portland – Mississippi Studios

9/19 – Sacramento – Harlows

9/20 – Santa Barbara – SoHo

9/21 – San Diego – Space (Hideout)

9/22 – Los Angeles – Troubadour