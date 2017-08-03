Steve Forbert has been writing songs since the late ’70s, both for his own projects and for artists like Rosanne Cash and Keith Urban. A new tribute album, An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert, seeks to honor the songwriter through newly imagined covers of his most loved songs.

One of those songs is “Romeo’s Tune,” Forbert’s biggest hit. California-based singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm, along with her band the Gramblers, takes the reins on that one, recording the tune in Stinson Beach, CA, before heading to Helena, CA’s Long Meadow Ranch to shoot a music video with director David Abbott.

“It was an honor and memorable experience to create our interpretation of such a lovely and timeless song,” Bluhm says. “Thank you Steve for all your years and dedication to music. It is inspiring. May your songs be heard forever.”

An American Troubadour is out October 6 via Blue Rose Music. Check out “Romeo’s Tune” and an accompanying new music video below.