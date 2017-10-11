Enter the January/February 2018 Lyric Contest

We are currently accepting entries for the January/February 2018 Lyric Contest. Deadline is November 15th at Midnight. Enter now for your chance to win a…

  • Co-Write with Charlie Worsham
  • Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
  • Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
  • Paul Reed Smith Alex Lifeson Guitar
  • Sennheiser E935 Microphone

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the January/February 2018 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline November 15th, 2017 at 11:59pm (CST).

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

Watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville and enter the contest below.

January/February 2018 Lyric Contest

The entry fee is $15.00 per song and includes a single issue of American Songwriter Magazine (Applies to US entrants only). You may submit as many entries as you like for each bi-monthly contest.
