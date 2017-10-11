We are currently accepting entries for the January/February 2018 Lyric Contest. Deadline is November 15th at Midnight. Enter now for your chance to win a…

Co-Write with Charlie Worsham

Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios

Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)

Paul Reed Smith Alex Lifeson Guitar

Sennheiser E935 Microphone

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the January/February 2018 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline November 15th, 2017 at 11:59pm (CST).

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

Watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville and enter the contest below.