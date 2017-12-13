This weekend, Nashville grunge trio Bully will cap months of constant touring with a run of hometown shows at Mercy Lounge. It’s sure to be three great nights of music, with some of Nashville’s best rock talent lending support. Adia Victoria will open Thursday’s show, with Daddy Issues and PUJOL rounding out the bill on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.

In anticipation of the shows, the band has released a video for “Running,” a tune off its latest LP, Losing. The video, which you can watch below, was directed by Alan Del Rio Ortiz and is a homage of sorts to rock videos of the early ’90s, a decade the band seems to have more than a passing familiarity with.

Bully returns to the road in February 2018. See a full list of tour dates after the video.

Tour Dates:

12/13/17 – Terminal West – Atlanta GA

12/14/17 – Mercy Lounge – Nashville TN

12/15/17 – Mercy Lounge – Nashville TN SOLD OUT

12/16/17 – Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN

2/16/18 – The Opolis – Norman, OK

2/17/18 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

2/18/18 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

2/24/18 – Hi-Fi Music Lounge – Eugene, OR

2/26/18 – Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

2/28/18 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

3/1/18 – The Bartlett – Spokane, WA

3/2/18 – Neurolux – Boise, ID

3/3/18 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

3/5/18 – Denver CO – Larimer Lounge

3/6/18 – Kansas City MO – Record Bar

4/24/18 – The Open Chord – Knoxville, TN

4/25/18 – Musica – Akron, OH

4/26/18 – Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH

4/27/18 – The Woodward Theater – Cincinnati, OH

4/28/18 – Snug Harbor – Charlotte, NC

5/9/18 – The Sunflower Lounge – Birmingham, UK

5/10/18 – Picture House Social- Sheffield, UK

5/11/18 – Buyers Club – Liverpool, UK

5/14/18 – The Cookie – Leicester, UK

5/15/18 – The Portland Arms – Cambridge, UK

5/20/18 – Gold Sounds – Leeds, UK

5/21/18 – Hug and Pint – Glasgow, UK

5/22/18 – Sneaky Pete’s – Edinburgh, UK

5/24/18 – Think Tank? – Newcastle, UK

5/29/18 – The Boileroom – Guildford, UK

5/30/18 – The Moth Club – London, UK