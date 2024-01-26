Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Release New Single “Revelations” and Expand North American Tour

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers will release their next album Revelations on March 29. Today, they released the title track as the second single from the record. The track takes a long, hard look at what it’s like to work hard for very little and try to stay afloat.
Written by bandleader River Shook, “Revelations” is a raw, biting, galvanizing track that looks at navigating one’s mental health under capitalism. Sonically, the song delivers pure country twang with a toe-tapping beat. However, the lyrics are more punk rock than honky tonk. Lines like I’ve been in the state that I’m in since the day of my birth / New beginning, I’m done listening / When the Old Guard tells me what my word is worth and Hey baby I’m barely gettin’ through each day / Breakin’ my back for a pittance paid nail down the spirit of the song.
Listen to “Revelations” and watch the video, directed by Jordan Gibson, below.
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Tour Dates
- 01/26 – Decatur, Alabama @ Princess Theatre
- 01/27 – Jackson, Mississippi @ Hal and Mal’s
- 01/28 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Siberia
- 01/29 – Houston, Texas @ Mucky Duck
- 01/30 – Dallas, Texas @ Post at River East
- 01/31 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Mercury Lounge
- 02/01 – Fort Smith, Arkansas @ AAC Live
- 02/02 – Memphis, Tennessee @ Hernando’s Hideaway
- 03/29 – Carrboro, North Carolina @ Cat’s Cradle
- 03/30 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Grey Eagle
- 03/31 – Nashville, Tennessee @ 3rd and Lindsley
- 04/02 – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin @ Showboat Saloon
- 04/03 – St Paul, Minnesota @ Turf Club
- 04/04 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Cactus Club
- 04/05 – Berwyn, Illinois @ Fitzgerald’s
- 04/06 – St Louis, Missouri @ Central Stage +
- 04/07 – Eureka Springs, Arkansas @ Ozark Mountain Soul Festival
- 05/03 – Newport, Kentucky @ MoonRunners Festival
- 05/04 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Club Café
- 05/05 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Sing Us Home Festival
- 05/07 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison
- 05/08 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle
- 05/09 – Portland, Maine @ One Longfellow Square
- 05/10 – Gloucester, Massachusetts @ The Cut
- 05/11 – New Haven, Connecticut @ Cafe Nine
- 05/12 – Queens, New York @ TV Eye
- 07/07 – Ferndale, Michigan @ Magic Bag
- 07/09 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Knuckleheads
- 07/10 – Denver, Colorado @ Hi Dive
- 07/11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
- 07/13 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky Festival
- 07/15 – Seattle, Washington @ Tractor Tavern
- 07/16 – Portland, Oregon @ Mississippi Studios
- 07/17 – Sisters, Oregon @ The Belfry
- 07/18 – Davis, California @ Davis Live Music Collective
- 07/19 – Cloverdale, California @ Friday Night Live at the Plaza
- 07/20 – San Francisco, California @ Bottom of the Hill
- 07/21 – Los Angeles, California @ Zebulon
Photo by Jillian Clark