Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Release New Single “Revelations” and Expand North American Tour

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers will release their next album Revelations on March 29. Today, they released the title track as the second single from the record. The track takes a long, hard look at what it’s like to work hard for very little and try to stay afloat.

Written by bandleader River Shook, “Revelations” is a raw, biting, galvanizing track that looks at navigating one’s mental health under capitalism. Sonically, the song delivers pure country twang with a toe-tapping beat. However, the lyrics are more punk rock than honky tonk. Lines like I’ve been in the state that I’m in since the day of my birth / New beginning, I’m done listening / When the Old Guard tells me what my word is worth and Hey baby I’m barely gettin’ through each day / Breakin’ my back for a pittance paid nail down the spirit of the song.

Listen to “Revelations” and watch the video, directed by Jordan Gibson, below.

01/26 – Decatur, Alabama @ Princess Theatre

01/27 – Jackson, Mississippi @ Hal and Mal’s

01/28 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Siberia

01/29 – Houston, Texas @ Mucky Duck

01/30 – Dallas, Texas @ Post at River East

01/31 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Mercury Lounge

02/01 – Fort Smith, Arkansas @ AAC Live

02/02 – Memphis, Tennessee @ Hernando’s Hideaway

03/29 – Carrboro, North Carolina @ Cat’s Cradle

03/30 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Grey Eagle

03/31 – Nashville, Tennessee @ 3rd and Lindsley

04/02 – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin @ Showboat Saloon

04/03 – St Paul, Minnesota @ Turf Club

04/04 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Cactus Club

04/05 – Berwyn, Illinois @ Fitzgerald’s

04/06 – St Louis, Missouri @ Central Stage +

04/07 – Eureka Springs, Arkansas @ Ozark Mountain Soul Festival

05/03 – Newport, Kentucky @ MoonRunners Festival

05/04 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Club Café

05/05 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Sing Us Home Festival

05/07 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

05/08 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle

05/09 – Portland, Maine @ One Longfellow Square

05/10 – Gloucester, Massachusetts @ The Cut

05/11 – New Haven, Connecticut @ Cafe Nine

05/12 – Queens, New York @ TV Eye

07/07 – Ferndale, Michigan @ Magic Bag

07/09 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Knuckleheads

07/10 – Denver, Colorado @ Hi Dive

07/11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

07/13 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky Festival

07/15 – Seattle, Washington @ Tractor Tavern

07/16 – Portland, Oregon @ Mississippi Studios

07/17 – Sisters, Oregon @ The Belfry

07/18 – Davis, California @ Davis Live Music Collective

07/19 – Cloverdale, California @ Friday Night Live at the Plaza

07/20 – San Francisco, California @ Bottom of the Hill

07/21 – Los Angeles, California @ Zebulon

Photo by Jillian Clark