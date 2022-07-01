Phoebe Bridgers Shares a Dreamy Cover of The Carpenter’s “Goodbye to Love”

Phoebe Bridgers has lent her golden voice to the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” which the iconic duo released in 1972. The song appears as part of a collection of ’70s hits curated for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

Like the original Carpenter’s version, the dreamy song starts off as a simple piano ballad before breaking into a swirling lounge music fever dream. One thing absent from Bridgers’ version though is the fuzzy guitar solo that was hailed at the time as a unique production choice for the duo. Instead, the breakdown is filled with a pumped-up horn section with Bridgers taking on both vocal parts. Listen to it below.

In addition to Bridgers taking on the Carpenters, the album boasts a long list of famous features, including St. Vincent, Tame Impala, H.E.R., Thundercat, Diana Ross, and more. All of the ’70s hits were curated by Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Jack Antonoff.

“Recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre,” Antonoff wrote on Instagram when he announced the record. The action-packed soundtrack can be heard in Minions: The Rise of Gru which hits theaters today.

Photo: Tina Eves