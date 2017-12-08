Last month we got our first taste of Brandi Carlile’s highly anticipated new album, By The Way, I Forgive You, when she dropped lead single “The Joke,” which you can revisit here.
Today, Carlile released “The Mother,” the second offering from the Dave Cobb- and Shooter Jennings-produced project.
“Welcome to the end of being alone inside your mind,” Carlile said of the track, and her experience with motherhood in general. “To some, this sounds like the realization of their most sacred dreams — true companionship. For some, this sacrifice is too much to bear and requires its own brand of radical forgiveness. For the most part and for me, it’s equal measures of both. I am not just a mother, but it’s all that I am.”
By The Way, I Forgive You will be released February 16. You can find the album’s track list and upcoming tour dates below the video.
BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU TRACK LIST
1. Every Time I Hear That Song
2. The Joke
3. Hold Out Your Hand
4. The Mother
5. Whatever You Do
6. Fulton County Jane Doe
7. Sugartooth
8. Most Of All
9. Harder To Forgive
10. Party Of One
BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
December 13—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues
December 15—Stanford, CA—Memorial Auditorium
December 16—Davis, CA—Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts
December 17—Grass Valley, CA—Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Auditorium
January 12-14—Cancun, Mexico—Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya
February 4-11—Cayamo, A Journey Through Song (SOLD OUT)
March 3—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
March 4—Bellingham, WA—Mt. Baker Theatre
March 30—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre (SOLD OUT)
March 31—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 5—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre
April 6—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre
April 7—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre
April 21-22—North Charleston, SC—High Water Fest
May 4—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 5—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre
May 6—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre
May 8—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre
May 9—Richmond, VA—Maymont Park
May 11—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 12—Raleigh, NC—Memorial Auditorium
May 13—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
May 15—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center
May 18—Philadelphia, PA—Merriam Theater
May 19—Washington, DC—The Anthem
June 15—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre
August 12—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre