Last month we got our first taste of Brandi Carlile’s highly anticipated new album, By The Way, I Forgive You, when she dropped lead single “The Joke,” which you can revisit here.

Today, Carlile released “The Mother,” the second offering from the Dave Cobb- and Shooter Jennings-produced project.

“Welcome to the end of being alone inside your mind,” Carlile said of the track, and her experience with motherhood in general. “To some, this sounds like the realization of their most sacred dreams — true companionship. For some, this sacrifice is too much to bear and requires its own brand of radical forgiveness. For the most part and for me, it’s equal measures of both. I am not just a mother, but it’s all that I am.”

By The Way, I Forgive You will be released February 16. You can find the album’s track list and upcoming tour dates below the video.

BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU TRACK LIST

1. Every Time I Hear That Song

2. The Joke

3. Hold Out Your Hand

4. The Mother

5. Whatever You Do

6. Fulton County Jane Doe

7. Sugartooth

8. Most Of All

9. Harder To Forgive

10. Party Of One

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 13—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

December 15—Stanford, CA—Memorial Auditorium

December 16—Davis, CA—Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

December 17—Grass Valley, CA—Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Auditorium

January 12-14—Cancun, Mexico—Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya

February 4-11—Cayamo, A Journey Through Song (SOLD OUT)

March 3—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Bellingham, WA—Mt. Baker Theatre

March 30—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 31—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 5—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

April 6—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

April 7—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

April 21-22—North Charleston, SC—High Water Fest

May 4—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre

May 6—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre

May 8—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre

May 9—Richmond, VA—Maymont Park

May 11—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 12—Raleigh, NC—Memorial Auditorium

May 13—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 15—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center

May 18—Philadelphia, PA—Merriam Theater

May 19—Washington, DC—The Anthem

June 15—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

August 12—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre