Alt-country stalwarts The Jayhawks will release their tenth album, Back Roads and Abandoned Motels, on July 13 via Legacy Recordings.

The current iteration of the Twin Cities band now features Gary Louris (vocals, guitar), Marc Perlman (bass), Tim O’Reagan (vocals, drums), Karen Grotberg (vocals, keys), and John Jackson (mandolin, violin, guitar).

Back Roads And Abandoned Motels consists primarily of songs that frontman Gary Louris co-wrote with artists for previous projects, such as the Dixie Chicks, Jakob Dylan, Emerson Hart, Ari Hest, Scott Thomas, and Carrie Rodriguez. Two of the tracks, “Carry You To Safety” and “Leaving Detroit,” are brand-new Louris originals.

The new album was produced by Louris, Jackson and Ed Ackerson. It was recorded in Flowers Studio in Minneapolis.

Below, check out the album’s lead single, “Everybody Knows,” as well as the track list and upcoming tour dates.

Back Roads and Abandoned Motels track list:

Come Cryin’ To Me Everybody Knows Gonna Be A Darkness Bitter End Backwards Women Long Time Ago Need You Tonight El Dorado Bird Never Flies Carry You To Safety Leaving Detroit

The Jayhawks 2018 Concert Dates:

June 16 – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival – Brooklyn, New York

June 23 – Shake the Lake Festival – Madison, Wisconsin

July 13 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, Illinois

July 14 – Square Roots Festival – Chicago, Illinois

July 15 – Minnesota Zoo – Apple Valley, Minnesota

July 21 – Stillwater Lumberjack Days, Stillwater, MN

September 6 – Mercy Lounge – Nashville, Tennessee

September 7 – RiverMusic Festival – Asheville, North Carolina

September 8 – Hopscotch Music Festival – Raleigh, North Carolina

September 21 – World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 22 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, New York (SOLD OUT)

September 23 – Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, New York

October 11 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, Virginia

October 12 – Outpost in the Burbs – Montclair, New Jersey

October 13 – Somerville Theatre – Somerville, Massachusetts