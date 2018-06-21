(L-R) Top: Courtney Marie Andrews, Nicki Bluhm, John Hiatt, I’m With Her
(L-R) Bottom: The Milk Carton Kids, John Prine and Friends, Tyler Ramsey, The Suffers
The second round of reveals for the performers booked to play at this year’s AMERICANAFEST has been revealed (which you can see below).
The festival takes place September 11-16 at various venues across Nashville. You can purchase a 2018 Festival Wristband here, or in Nashville at Grimey’s New & Preloved Music and The Groove.
Second Round of Artists Confirmed to Play AMERICANAFEST® 2018:
Aaron Lee Tasjan
AHI
Amy Helm
Amythyst Kiah
Andrew Combs
Ashley Monroe
Asleep at the Wheel
Austin Lucas
Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons
Blackfoot Gypsies
Bobby Long
Bones Owens
Bottle Rockets
Buffalo Gospel
Caleb Caudle
Candi Staton
Carson McHone
CORDOVAS
Courtney Marie Andrews
Daniel Donato
Darling West
Doug Seegers
Esther Rose
Fanny Lumsden
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Great Peacock
Greyhounds
Guthrie Trapp
Guy Davis
Hayes Carll
HYWAYS
I’m With Her
Ian Noe
J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)
Jackie Greene
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Jedd Hughes
Jill Andrews
Jim Lauderdale
Jim White
John Hiatt
John Paul Keith
John Prine and Friends
John Smith
Johnny Irion
Kaia Kater
Kelsey Waldon
Kirby Brown
Kristin Andreassen
Kyle Daniel
Leah Blevins
Lera Lynn
Logan Ledger
Lucie Silvas
Mando Saenz
Mandy Barnett
Mike Farris
Mindy Smith
Mipso
Molly Tuttle
My Politic
Nicki Bluhm
Ordinary Elephant
Peter Case
Phil Cook
Pony Bradshaw
River Whyless
Robbie Fulks with Linda Gail Lewis
Robby Hecht & Caroline Spence
Romantica
Ross Cooper
Ruby Boots
Ruen Brothers
Sam Morrow
Sarah Borges
Sugaray Rayford Band
SZLACHETKA
The Americans
The Andy Golledge Band
The Band of Heathens
The Josephines
The Last Revel
The Milk Carton Kids
The Nude Party
The Reckless Electric
The Suffers
THE WANDERING HEARTS
The Watson Twins
The Way Down Wanderers
Tim Bluhm
Tommy Ash
Treetop Flyers
Tyler Ramsey
Tyrone Cotton
Van William
Whitehorse
Will Hoge
William the Conqueror