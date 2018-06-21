(L-R) Top: Courtney Marie Andrews, Nicki Bluhm, John Hiatt, I’m With Her

(L-R) Bottom: The Milk Carton Kids, John Prine and Friends, Tyler Ramsey, The Suffers

The second round of reveals for the performers booked to play at this year’s AMERICANAFEST has been revealed (which you can see below).

The festival takes place September 11-16 at various venues across Nashville. You can purchase a 2018 Festival Wristband here, or in Nashville at Grimey’s New & Preloved Music and The Groove.

Second Round of Artists Confirmed to Play AMERICANAFEST® 2018:

Aaron Lee Tasjan

AHI

Amy Helm

Amythyst Kiah

Andrew Combs

Ashley Monroe

Asleep at the Wheel

Austin Lucas

Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons

Blackfoot Gypsies

Bobby Long

Bones Owens

Bottle Rockets

Buffalo Gospel

Caleb Caudle

Candi Staton

Carson McHone

CORDOVAS

Courtney Marie Andrews

Daniel Donato

Darling West

Doug Seegers

Esther Rose

Fanny Lumsden

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Great Peacock

Greyhounds

Guthrie Trapp

Guy Davis

Hayes Carll

HYWAYS

I’m With Her

Ian Noe

J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)

Jackie Greene

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Jedd Hughes

Jill Andrews

Jim Lauderdale

Jim White

John Hiatt

John Paul Keith

John Prine and Friends

John Smith

Johnny Irion

Kaia Kater

Kelsey Waldon

Kirby Brown

Kristin Andreassen

Kyle Daniel

Leah Blevins

Lera Lynn

Logan Ledger

Lucie Silvas

Mando Saenz

Mandy Barnett

Mike Farris

Mindy Smith

Mipso

Molly Tuttle

My Politic

Nicki Bluhm

Ordinary Elephant

Peter Case

Phil Cook

Pony Bradshaw

River Whyless

Robbie Fulks with Linda Gail Lewis

Robby Hecht & Caroline Spence

Romantica

Ross Cooper

Ruby Boots

Ruen Brothers

Sam Morrow

Sarah Borges

Sugaray Rayford Band

SZLACHETKA

The Americans

The Andy Golledge Band

The Band of Heathens

The Josephines

The Last Revel

The Milk Carton Kids

The Nude Party

The Reckless Electric

The Suffers

THE WANDERING HEARTS

The Watson Twins

The Way Down Wanderers

Tim Bluhm

Tommy Ash

Treetop Flyers

Tyler Ramsey

Tyrone Cotton

Van William

Whitehorse

Will Hoge

William the Conqueror