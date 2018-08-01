Congratulations to all of our September/October 2018 winners! Click here to enter the November/December 2018 contest.
1st Place
“If I Were A Bottle”
by Samantha Elin
Tarzana, CA
If I were a bottle of tequila
Would you love me then
Would you dance with me through the town
‘Til the moon’s untimely end
If I were a bottle of red wine
Would you want me every night
Would you rush on home to see me
In the glow of firelight
Would you lie atop a hill
Staring at the sky
Would your fingers trace my neck
As stars came sailing by
If I were a silver flask of whiskey
Would you keep me close to your chest
Would your lips hover so near
I’d always feel your warm breath
If I were a shot glass of bourbon
Would you feel mellow and kind
Or would you hold on so tight
Afraid love would unwind
Would you lie atop a hill
Staring at the sky
Would your fingers trace my neck
As stars came sailing by
If I were a bottle of tequila
Would you love me then?
2nd Place
“Rock A Bye Sin”
by Jim Greene
Santa Cruz, CA
Baby clothes, on a clothesline
In a backyard, in the wind
I humble and haunt the hue and ride the rhyme
Come the rain, come the sunshine
No one takes that laundry in
Now that mama ain’t no mother
And that papa’s got no son
And I wonder what they’re doing
Should I let the bloodhounds run?
Rock a bye, rock a bye baby
Rock a bye, rock a bye gin
Rock a bye, rock a bye baby
Rock a bye, rock a bye sin
There’s a lamp post, on a corner
In the middle, of the night
There’s a lawman, and a preacher
In a solid cone of light
Now that lawman holds a bible
While the preacher holds a gun
And I wonder while they’re praying
Should I let the bloodhounds run?
Rock a bye, rock a bye baby
Rock a bye, rock a bye gin
Rock a bye, rock a bye baby
Rock a bye, rock a bye sin
There’s a screaming freight train whistle
In the distant morning sun
And I wonder while it’s rolling
Should I let the bloodhounds run?
Rock a bye, rock a bye baby
Rock a bye, rock a bye gin
Rock a bye, rock a bye baby
Rock a bye, rock a bye sin
3rd Place
“Love Is Just Smarter Than Me”
by Patrick McGuinness
New Orleans, LA
On our second date you told our waiter that I was the one
I joked and made a toast to your audacity
‘Cause I’d have bet the check that you were jumpin’ the gun
I guess love is just smarter than me
I told you that you better take your foot off of the gas
Don’t go around town sayin’ we’re a we
But that was fourteen years ago and each went by too fast
I guess love is just smarter than me
Love is just smarter than me
Seems my brain just ain’t no match for what was meant to be
It knows everything I could not seem to see
Yeah love is just smarter than me
Well right away you started talking babies
Informed me that you wanted at least three
I thought that I would rather push up daisies
I guess love is just smarter than me
Love is just smarter than me
Seems my brain just ain’t no match for what was meant to be
It knows everything I could not seem to see
Yeah love is just smarter than me
You followed your heart into mine
Love knew that was right where you belong
Don’t you ever tell me love is blind
It saw what I was missing all along
I never thought that I could ever love me anyone
The way that I do you and this sweet family
But don’t go thinking somehow that makes me the foolish one
Yeah love is just smarter than me
Love is just smarter than me
Seems my brain just ain’t no match for what was meant to be
It knows everything I could not seem to see
Yeah love is just smarter than me
4th Place
“In The Belly Of The Moon”
by Lisa Dewey
Huntsville, AL
I’ve pushed through fields of fire,
Chafed by this raging deceit,
Swallowed my soul to stay your lover;
Bit my tongue to cool this heat.
You’ll sneak out of dark hollows,
Looking for me in the belly of the moon,
Where light bleeds through sorrow;
Oh, honey, you’ll be there soon.
Maybe you’ll run up against what’s right;
Truth has a way of circling fear.
The moon finds the heart that takes flight.
No matter if your dreams disappear.
You’ll sneak out of dark hollows,
Looking for me in the belly of the moon,
Where light bleeds through sorrow;
Oh, honey, you’ll be there soon.
But all along I’ve kissed defeat,
Felt my heart sink to its knees;
Floating so free in golden leaves-
After the storm shook these trees.
You’ll sneak out of dark hollows,
Looking for me in the belly of the moon,
Where light bleeds through sorrow;
Oh, honey, you’ll be there soon.
Honorable Mention
“Just Kids”
by Alicia Cook
Newark, NJ
“The Tool Of My Trade”
by Ken Schmierer
Ellendale, ND
“Who Would I Be”
by George Boley
Cary, NC
“Trailer Park Song”
Kayla Hawkins
Nashville, TN
“Shelter In You”
David Murray
Seekonk, MA
“Cottonmouth”
Tad Wilkes
Oxford, MS
“Winter Anthem”
Casey Smith
Knoxville, TN
“Ghosts of Charleston”
Marc Kruza
Mt. Pleasant, SC
“Wayward Curse”
James Puckett
Chestervield, VA
“Strange Things”
Brian Redahan
Sherman Oaks, CA