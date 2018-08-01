Congratulations to all of our September/October 2018 winners! Click here to enter the November/December 2018 contest.

1st Place

“If I Were A Bottle”

by Samantha Elin

Tarzana, CA

If I were a bottle of tequila

Would you love me then

Would you dance with me through the town

‘Til the moon’s untimely end

If I were a bottle of red wine

Would you want me every night

Would you rush on home to see me

In the glow of firelight

Would you lie atop a hill

Staring at the sky

Would your fingers trace my neck

As stars came sailing by

If I were a silver flask of whiskey

Would you keep me close to your chest

Would your lips hover so near

I’d always feel your warm breath

If I were a shot glass of bourbon

Would you feel mellow and kind

Or would you hold on so tight

Afraid love would unwind

Would you lie atop a hill

Staring at the sky

Would your fingers trace my neck

As stars came sailing by

If I were a bottle of tequila

Would you love me then?

2nd Place

“Rock A Bye Sin”

by Jim Greene

Santa Cruz, CA

Baby clothes, on a clothesline

In a backyard, in the wind

I humble and haunt the hue and ride the rhyme

Come the rain, come the sunshine

No one takes that laundry in

Now that mama ain’t no mother

And that papa’s got no son

And I wonder what they’re doing

Should I let the bloodhounds run?

Rock a bye, rock a bye baby

Rock a bye, rock a bye gin

Rock a bye, rock a bye baby

Rock a bye, rock a bye sin

There’s a lamp post, on a corner

In the middle, of the night

There’s a lawman, and a preacher

In a solid cone of light

Now that lawman holds a bible

While the preacher holds a gun

And I wonder while they’re praying

Should I let the bloodhounds run?

Rock a bye, rock a bye baby

Rock a bye, rock a bye gin

Rock a bye, rock a bye baby

Rock a bye, rock a bye sin

There’s a screaming freight train whistle

In the distant morning sun

And I wonder while it’s rolling

Should I let the bloodhounds run?

Rock a bye, rock a bye baby

Rock a bye, rock a bye gin

Rock a bye, rock a bye baby

Rock a bye, rock a bye sin

3rd Place

“Love Is Just Smarter Than Me”

by Patrick McGuinness

New Orleans, LA

On our second date you told our waiter that I was the one

I joked and made a toast to your audacity

‘Cause I’d have bet the check that you were jumpin’ the gun

I guess love is just smarter than me

I told you that you better take your foot off of the gas

Don’t go around town sayin’ we’re a we

But that was fourteen years ago and each went by too fast

I guess love is just smarter than me

Love is just smarter than me

Seems my brain just ain’t no match for what was meant to be

It knows everything I could not seem to see

Yeah love is just smarter than me

Well right away you started talking babies

Informed me that you wanted at least three

I thought that I would rather push up daisies

I guess love is just smarter than me

Love is just smarter than me

Seems my brain just ain’t no match for what was meant to be

It knows everything I could not seem to see

Yeah love is just smarter than me

You followed your heart into mine

Love knew that was right where you belong

Don’t you ever tell me love is blind

It saw what I was missing all along

I never thought that I could ever love me anyone

The way that I do you and this sweet family

But don’t go thinking somehow that makes me the foolish one

Yeah love is just smarter than me

Love is just smarter than me

Seems my brain just ain’t no match for what was meant to be

It knows everything I could not seem to see

Yeah love is just smarter than me

4th Place

“In The Belly Of The Moon”

by Lisa Dewey

Huntsville, AL

I’ve pushed through fields of fire,

Chafed by this raging deceit,

Swallowed my soul to stay your lover;

Bit my tongue to cool this heat.

You’ll sneak out of dark hollows,

Looking for me in the belly of the moon,

Where light bleeds through sorrow;

Oh, honey, you’ll be there soon.

Maybe you’ll run up against what’s right;

Truth has a way of circling fear.

The moon finds the heart that takes flight.

No matter if your dreams disappear.

You’ll sneak out of dark hollows,

Looking for me in the belly of the moon,

Where light bleeds through sorrow;

Oh, honey, you’ll be there soon.

But all along I’ve kissed defeat,

Felt my heart sink to its knees;

Floating so free in golden leaves-

After the storm shook these trees.

You’ll sneak out of dark hollows,

Looking for me in the belly of the moon,

Where light bleeds through sorrow;

Oh, honey, you’ll be there soon.

Honorable Mention

“Just Kids”

by Alicia Cook

Newark, NJ

“The Tool Of My Trade”

by Ken Schmierer

Ellendale, ND

“Who Would I Be”

by George Boley

Cary, NC

“Trailer Park Song”

Kayla Hawkins

Nashville, TN

“Shelter In You”

David Murray

Seekonk, MA

“Cottonmouth”

Tad Wilkes

Oxford, MS

“Winter Anthem”

Casey Smith

Knoxville, TN

“Ghosts of Charleston”

Marc Kruza

Mt. Pleasant, SC

“Wayward Curse”

James Puckett

Chestervield, VA

“Strange Things”

Brian Redahan

Sherman Oaks, CA

