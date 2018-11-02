Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright released his heartfelt ballad “Sword Of Damocles” on Wednesday. Accompanied by a compelling music video, Wainwright reminds individuals of the phrase, “With great power, comes great responsibility.”

Featuring Emmy Award winner Darren Criss, the video is addressed to “Mr. President” and tells the tale of an ancient parable, showing the consequences that may come to those in prominent positions of power. Wainwright places this age-old tale into modern day, referencing the current state of the world.

“This is my artistic response to what is currently transpiring within the American government and how its collapse is affecting every aspect of existence for us all. With the Midterm Elections around the corner, it’s important for everyone to take a stand and contribute in some way,” says Wainwright in a statement about the video.

Watch and listen to “Sword Of Damocles” below.

