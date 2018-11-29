On February 8, Sean McConnell will release Secondhand Smoke, a new album out via Big Picnic Records. Secondhand Smoke will mark McConnell’s 13th studio release and follows his 2016 album Undone.
McConnell wrote, recorded and produced the album himself, though he’s also no stranger to collaboration, having served as a pen for hire for artists like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Buddy Miller and many others in addition to writing and recording solo material. On Secondhand Smoke, he taps renowned Nashville gospel quartet the McCrary Sisters to lend their voices to new song “Shaky Bridges,” premiering below. The inspiring track considers the challenges presented by staying true to one’s self and features some of McConnell’s most soulful vocals to date, with the McCrary Sisters adding powerfully rendered harmonies.
“I think we all have a compass within us that lets us know when we are heading true north and when we are veering off of the path,” McConnell says. “‘Shaky Bridges’ is a song about that compass. One of the major highlights of this new record for me was getting a chance to work with the McCrary sisters. What an honor to have them singing on this song and even more of a rush to perform it live with them for this video. What an important role they played in bringing out the true nature of these lyrics. And of course, it’s always a thrill to be joined by Ben Alleman on the keys who will be heading out with me on the Secondhand Smoke tour as well.”
Watch McConnell and the McCrary Sisters perform “Shaky Bridges” live in the studio and see McConnell’s upcoming tour dates below.
Headlining tour dates:
March 7 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
March 8 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse
March 9 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
March 10 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
March 13 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
March 14 – Allston, MA – Great Scott
March 15 – Washington DC – Songbyrd
March 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle
March 17 – Uncasville, CT- Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
March 20 – Buffalo, NY – The 9th Ward
March 21 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
March 22 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
March 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
March 24 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern
May 2 – Houston, TX – The Rustic
May 3 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
May 4 – New Braunfels, TX – River Road Ice House
May 9 – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
May 11 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
Dates with Needtobreathe:
March 29 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
March 30 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater
March 31 – College Station, TX – Rudder Auditorium/Texas A&M
April 1- San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
April 3 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre
April 5 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater
April 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl
April 8 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
April 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Fremont Theater
April 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater
April 12 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre
April 15 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
April 16 – Boulder, CO – Macky Auditorium Concert Hall