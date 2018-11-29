On February 8, Sean McConnell will release Secondhand Smoke, a new album out via Big Picnic Records. Secondhand Smoke will mark McConnell’s 13th studio release and follows his 2016 album Undone.

McConnell wrote, recorded and produced the album himself, though he’s also no stranger to collaboration, having served as a pen for hire for artists like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Buddy Miller and many others in addition to writing and recording solo material. On Secondhand Smoke, he taps renowned Nashville gospel quartet the McCrary Sisters to lend their voices to new song “Shaky Bridges,” premiering below. The inspiring track considers the challenges presented by staying true to one’s self and features some of McConnell’s most soulful vocals to date, with the McCrary Sisters adding powerfully rendered harmonies.

“I think we all have a compass within us that lets us know when we are heading true north and when we are veering off of the path,” McConnell says. “‘Shaky Bridges’ is a song about that compass. One of the major highlights of this new record for me was getting a chance to work with the McCrary sisters. What an honor to have them singing on this song and even more of a rush to perform it live with them for this video. What an important role they played in bringing out the true nature of these lyrics. And of course, it’s always a thrill to be joined by Ben Alleman on the keys who will be heading out with me on the Secondhand Smoke tour as well.”

Watch McConnell and the McCrary Sisters perform “Shaky Bridges” live in the studio and see McConnell’s upcoming tour dates below.

Headlining tour dates:

March 7 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

March 8 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse

March 9 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

March 10 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

March 13 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

March 14 – Allston, MA – Great Scott

March 15 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

March 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

March 17 – Uncasville, CT- Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

March 20 – Buffalo, NY – The 9th Ward

March 21 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

March 22 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

March 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

March 24 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

May 2 – Houston, TX – The Rustic

May 3 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

May 4 – New Braunfels, TX – River Road Ice House

May 9 – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

May 11 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Dates with Needtobreathe:

March 29 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

March 30 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater

March 31 – College Station, TX – Rudder Auditorium/Texas A&M

April 1- San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 3 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

April 5 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater

April 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl

April 8 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

April 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Fremont Theater

April 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

April 12 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

April 15 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

April 16 – Boulder, CO – Macky Auditorium Concert Hall

