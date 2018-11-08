On Thursday, Spotify announced the beta release of Spotify Publishing Analytics, a new data tool for publishers.

The new platform will allow publishers to track daily streaming data, including playlist performance and statistics for cover songs and remixes, for artists on their rosters. Spotify Publishing Analytics comes on the heels of the success of Spotify for Artists, which, among other features, offers similar data to artists who upload their music to Spotify.

In a statement announcing the platform, Head of Publishing Relations and Services, EMEA and APAC, Spotify Jules Parker said, “One of our core missions at Spotify is to enable creators the opportunity to live off their art. The publishing community is integral in supporting the songwriters that create the music we love. With more information, publishers are empowered to make the most of the opportunities the global reach of Spotify provides, and the more information we can share with each other, the more opportunities we can help create for songwriters.”

According to the announcement, Spotify tapped BMG, Reservoir and a handful of other publishers for their expertise while developing the platform’s suite of features, taking into consideration “all of the roles that publishers play, from A&R to administration.”

Explore Spotify Publishing Analytics here.

