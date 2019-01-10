Adia Victoria today released the video for “Different Kind Of Love,” the second single from her forthcoming album Silences.

The video indulges Victoria’s inner Francophile, recreating as it were a mid-‘60s-era French television show with Paris musician Madeleine Besson acting as host. It was directed by Alex Bittan.

“The video is only one take,” Victoria says, “and this captures the relentless spirit of the repeated refrain — between the world and me, tell me what will be? who do you love, tell me who do you love?”

Silences will be released February 22 via Canvasback Music. It was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studio in upstate New York. The album is said to grapple with a complex of issues facing modern women.

Watch the video, and check out the album’s track list and upcoming tour dates below.

Tracklisting for Silences

1. Clean

2. Bring Her Back

3. Pacolet Road

4. The City

5. Different Kind Of Love

6. Devil Is A Lie

7. The Needle’s Eye

8. Cry Wolf

9. Heathen

10. Nice Folks

11. Dope Queen Blues

12. Get Lonely



Adia Victoria on tour

2/19 – Washington, DC – DC9

2/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny’s Brenda’s

2/22- Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

2/23- Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

2/25- Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

2/26 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

2/28- Houston, TX – White Oak Music Halll (Upstairs)

3/1- Austin, TX – The Mohawk

3/2- Dallas, TX – Three Links

3/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

3/5 -San Diego, CA – The Casbah

3/7- Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge

3/9- San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

3/11- Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

3/12- Seattle, WA – Barboza

3/14- Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

3/15 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

3/16 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

