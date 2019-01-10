Gary Clark, Jr., the Texas artist once hailed as a blues guitar wunderkind, will release a new album this spring called This Land.

The album, which drops March 1 on Warner Bros. Records, is Clark’s most ambitious to date and moves seamlessly across an array of musical genres. It was recorded at Arlyn Studios in Clark’s hometown of Austin.

The record’s title track, whose video you can watch below, opens the album and is an arresting call-to-arms. A deft synthesis of hip-hop and blues, the song is a withering indictment of America’s fraught racial climate. It pulls no punches in delivering its message, with the song’s protagonist howling

I remember when you use to tell me

Nigga run, nigga run

Go back where you come from

Nigga run, nigga run

Go back where you come from

We don’t want, we don’t want your kind

We think you’s a dumb bum

Fuck you, I’m America son

This is where I come from

This land is mine.

The video, which was directed by the British-born filmmaker Savanah Leaf, was filmed in Austin and features shots of black children situated amongst Confederate flags and other relics of the Old South. Clark’s character is holed up throughout in an antebellum mansion “right in the middle of Trump country,” shredding on a Gibson SG on the balcony behind a hoisted American flag.

Before a concert late last year in Chattanooga, Clark elaborated on the inspiration for the song.

“I’m 34 years old now and I’ve seen enough, and I’ve just had enough,” Clark told American Songwriter. “I spent my whole life being black in Texas, and [you experience] blatant and subtle and abrasive discrimination. With the current climate politically, it’s like, ‘What the fuck is happening?’ Everyone just wants to be treated like a human being.”

When he wrote the song, Clark said he had Woody Guthrie’s iconic “This Land Is Your Land” in mind.

“It’s one of the first songs we learn, and we sing it together,” Clark said. “It’s like the Pledge of Allegiance … And when you’re kids, everybody’s together. You don’t see differences until you get older, and older people influence you to think about other people a certain way. I just want to get back to singing that song like we were kids again, you know?”

Clark and his band will debut the song live tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the video, and check out the track list and tour dates below.



THIS LAND track listing:

This Land

What About Us

I Got My Eyes On You (Locked & Loaded)

I Walk Alone

Feelin’ Like A Million

Gotta Get Into Something

Got To Get Up

Feed The Babies

Pearl Cadillac

When I’m Gone

The Guitar Man

Low Down Rolling Stone

The Governor

Don’t Wait Til Tomorrow

Dirty Dishes Blues

BONUS TRACKS:

Highway 71

Did Dat

Tour dates

Mar 09 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

Mar 10 Tampa, FL Gasparilla Music Festival

Mar 13 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre

*Mar 14 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

Mar 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 18 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre – Murat Theatre

Mar 20 Pittsburgh, PA Benendum Center

Mar 21 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 22 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 23 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 26 Boston, MA House of Blues

Mar 27 Boston, MA House of Blues

Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Met Opera House

Mar 30 Washington, DC The Anthem

Mar 31 Richmond, VA The National

Apr 02 Durham, NC Durham PAC

Apr 03 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr 05 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Apr 06 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Apr 07 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

*May 04 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival

*May 25 Napa, CA BottleRock Music Festival

Related