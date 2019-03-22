Photo courtesy of Elusive Tiger

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Brad Byrd released the track “That Great Feeling,” a single off his forthcoming album Phases. Now Byrd has shared an official video for the track, premiering below.

Byrd and director Alfredo Vidal shot the scenic video in the small city of Big Bear Lake, CA. As Byrd describes it, the video seeks to capture the track’s “loose and lyrical narrative about being trapped and haunted by memories of idyllic times, while also being consumed by a loss of love and the frustration that goes with it.”

“‘That Great Feeling’ essentially deals with how feelings of joy and love can be fleeting and elusive,” Byrd says. “In life, people often struggle to preserve the moments that make them feel truly happy and fulfilled, because they’re ephemeral and tough to hold onto.”

Phases is out May 3. Watch the video for “That Great Feeling” below.

