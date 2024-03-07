Jennifer Hudson and Clay Aiken Left Heartbroken Over the Death of ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’ Coach

Jennifer Hudson is mourning the loss of an early mentor. The Voice star memorialized her American Idol vocal coach Debra Byrd in an emotional tribute. Byrd left her mark on a number of shows including American Idol, Canadian Idol, and also The Voice.

She passed away in California on Tuesday. Byrd was 72 years old. Hudson got her start on American Idol, first working with Byrd in 2004. She shared a video from one occasion when Byrd helped her rise to success.

“Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol,” she wrote. “She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning! I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra.”

The video featured Hudson and Byrd rehearsing on the show. Byrd encouraged the singer to make the appropriate changes needed to succeed. She told Hudson she “had to get rid of the gospel jaw.”

“Your homework is to stand in that mirror, I want you to physically hold your jaw,” Byrd said in the video. Several others also paid tribute to Byrd including Barry Manilow. He mourned one of his best friends. Byrd toured as back up for Manilow for several years. She also worked with Kelly Clarkson and Bob Dylan among others.

‘American Idol’ Mentor Remembered

“This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can’t wrap my mind around the fact that Debra is no longer with me,” he wrote via Deadline. “She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had. I will miss you forever, my love.”

American Idol alum Clay Aiken also offered his condolences. He said that Byrd became a friend over the years but a mentor when he needed one. She taught him the things he needed to be camera-ready.

“I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that no one was a better mentor, coach, teacher, or champion to us Idol contestants than Byrd was,” said Clay Aiken. “No one spent more time with us. I’ll never forget her drilling into us how we needed to look right into the camera and connect with the audience at home. She was a light in so many lives. I am so lucky that I got to call her a friend.”

It wasn’t just American Idol hopefuls that got her expertise. She also gave vocal lessons to Bob Dylan as well.

[Photo by Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images]