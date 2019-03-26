Photo by Kate York

Buddy & Julie Miller today premiered “Spittin’ On Fire” and “War Child” – two singles off their forthcoming album, Breakdown on 20th Ave. South. The album, available June 21 via New West Records, follows the Miller’s critically acclaimed 2009 release, Written In Chalk.

Breakdown on 20th Ave. South, produced by Miller, tackles many difficult subjects through the couple’s poetic storytelling and vulnerable honesty. The recordings (done in the Miller’s bedroom), along with Julie’s emotive voice and Buddy’s instrumentation and harmonies, offer a purposeful intimacy.

“We wanted the record to be just us,” Buddy said in a press release. “The songs are all Julie’s, and she wanted the sound to be as raw as the lyrics are.”

The “Spittin’ On Fire” b/w “War Child” physical single can be purchased in record stores starting this Friday, March 29. Dates will soon be announced regarding two additional physical singles that will preview Breakdown on 20th Ave. South, making this album the first in 10 years to be led by three seven-inch vinyl singles.

Listen to “Spittin’ On Fire” and “War Child” below.

