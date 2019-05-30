Photo courtesy Americana Music Association

The Americana Music Association has unveiled 115 of the 300 acts billed to play AmericanaFest, the venerable roots music festival that will take place in Nashville from September 10 — 15. You can find the list of performers below.

2019 AMERICANAFEST Festival Wristbands are now on sale for $90. Available online here, Festival Wristbands allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.

2019 Conference Registrations (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $399/$299 for Americana Music Association members) can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference plus all sanctioned special events while also offering priority admission into all showcase venues. These passes also provide the opportunity for attendees to purchase up to two tickets per registration for the 18th annual Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Honors & Awards show tickets are exclusively available for purchase by Conference Registrants.

List of Artists & Bands Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2019:

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Abigail Lapell

Adam Chaffins

Adam Wakefield

Alanna Royale

Albi & The Wolves

Alice Wallace

American Aquarium

Amy Ray Band

Amythyst Kiah

Ana Egge

Anna Tivel

Anthony da Costa

Aubrie Sellers

The Ballroom Thieves

Billy Strings

Bobby Rush

Bonnie Bishop

Brandy Clark

The Bros. Landreth

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis

Buddy Miller

Caitlin Canty

Caroline Spence

Charles Wesley Godwin

Chatham County Line

Chris Shiflett

Christopher Paul Stelling

Chuck Mead

The Commonheart

Corb Lund

Cruz Contreras

Curse Of Lono

Danni Nicholls

David Garnham & the Reasons to Live

Dawn Landes

Del Barber

Delbert McClinton and Self Made Men + Dana

Della Mae

The Dip

Donna The Buffalo

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Dylan LeBlanc

Early James & The Latest

Emily Scott Robinson

Erin Rae

Falls

Front Country

Gibson Brothers

Glen Phillips

Gretchen Peters

Hawktail

The High Divers

J.S. Ondara

Jack Ingram

The Jacob Jolliff Band

Jade Bird

Jaimee Harris

Jim Lauderdale

Joachim Cooder

Joana Serrat

Joe Pug

Jordie Lane

Josh Halverson

Josh Q and the Trade-offs

Katie Pruitt

Keb’ Mo’

Kelsey Waldon

Leslie Stevens

Lilly Hiatt

Liz Brasher

Lizzie No

Logan Ledger

Lori McKenna

Lucette

The Maes

Malcolm Holcombe

The Marcus King Band

Mark & Maggie O’Connor

Mark Erelli

Mary Bragg

Maya de Vitry

The McCrary Sisters

Michaela Anne

Mike & The Moonpies

Missy Raines

Molly Tuttle

Noble Jacks

Oshima Brothers

Paul Cauthen

Penny & Sparrow

Peter More

Quaker City Night Hawks

Rainbow Girls

Rising Appalachia

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Robert Francis

Robert Randolph

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Roseanne Reid

Rosie Flores

Ryan Montbleau

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Sean McConnell

Shinyribs

Stephen Kellogg

The Suitcase Junket

Sunny War

Tami Neilson

Tanya Tucker

Thomas Csorba

The Travelin’ McCourys

Waylon Payne

Whiskey Wolves of the West

Yola

