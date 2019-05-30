The Americana Music Association has unveiled 115 of the 300 acts billed to play AmericanaFest, the venerable roots music festival that will take place in Nashville from September 10 — 15. You can find the list of performers below.
2019 AMERICANAFEST Festival Wristbands are now on sale for $90. Available online here, Festival Wristbands allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.
2019 Conference Registrations (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $399/$299 for Americana Music Association members) can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference plus all sanctioned special events while also offering priority admission into all showcase venues. These passes also provide the opportunity for attendees to purchase up to two tickets per registration for the 18th annual Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Honors & Awards show tickets are exclusively available for purchase by Conference Registrants.
List of Artists & Bands Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2019:
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Abigail Lapell
Adam Chaffins
Adam Wakefield
Alanna Royale
Albi & The Wolves
Alice Wallace
American Aquarium
Amy Ray Band
Amythyst Kiah
Ana Egge
Anna Tivel
Anthony da Costa
Aubrie Sellers
The Ballroom Thieves
Billy Strings
Bobby Rush
Bonnie Bishop
Brandy Clark
The Bros. Landreth
Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis
Buddy Miller
Caitlin Canty
Caroline Spence
Charles Wesley Godwin
Chatham County Line
Chris Shiflett
Christopher Paul Stelling
Chuck Mead
The Commonheart
Corb Lund
Cruz Contreras
Curse Of Lono
Danni Nicholls
David Garnham & the Reasons to Live
Dawn Landes
Del Barber
Delbert McClinton and Self Made Men + Dana
Della Mae
The Dip
Donna The Buffalo
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Dylan LeBlanc
Early James & The Latest
Emily Scott Robinson
Erin Rae
Falls
Front Country
Gibson Brothers
Glen Phillips
Gretchen Peters
Hawktail
The High Divers
J.S. Ondara
Jack Ingram
The Jacob Jolliff Band
Jade Bird
Jaimee Harris
Jim Lauderdale
Joachim Cooder
Joana Serrat
Joe Pug
Jordie Lane
Josh Halverson
Josh Q and the Trade-offs
Katie Pruitt
Keb’ Mo’
Kelsey Waldon
Leslie Stevens
Lilly Hiatt
Liz Brasher
Lizzie No
Logan Ledger
Lori McKenna
Lucette
The Maes
Malcolm Holcombe
The Marcus King Band
Mark & Maggie O’Connor
Mark Erelli
Mary Bragg
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
Michaela Anne
Mike & The Moonpies
Missy Raines
Molly Tuttle
Noble Jacks
Oshima Brothers
Paul Cauthen
Penny & Sparrow
Peter More
Quaker City Night Hawks
Rainbow Girls
Rising Appalachia
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Robert Francis
Robert Randolph
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Roseanne Reid
Rosie Flores
Ryan Montbleau
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Sean McConnell
Shinyribs
Stephen Kellogg
The Suitcase Junket
Sunny War
Tami Neilson
Tanya Tucker
Thomas Csorba
The Travelin’ McCourys
Waylon Payne
Whiskey Wolves of the West
Yola