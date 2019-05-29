Photo by Aly Fae

After spending years immersed in the rodeo scene, singer-songwriter and Texas native Elaina Kay will detail her unconventional upbringing on her forthcoming debut album Issues. To prime listeners for her album’s release, Kay has shared the new song “Daddy Issues,” a rollicking number about her real-life outlaw father.

“I wrote the song ‘Daddy Issues’ because it is a true story I felt strongly to tell, even though it can be uncomfortable,” Kay says. “Everyone has heard someone laugh and say, ‘She’s got daddy issues.’ I want this song to represent standing up through it all, and never being a victim.”

Fellow Texan and beloved songwriter Paul Cauthen produced Issues, with the Texas Gentleman serving as Kay’s backing band. Kay, Cauthen and the Gents recorded Issues at Dallas studio Modern Electric.

Listen to “Daddy Issues” below. Issues drops August 2.

