Photo courtesy Press Here Now

Check out Maroon 5’s first single of the year, the lilting, nostalgic “Memories,” plus new albums from Liam Gallagher, Big Daddy Weave, blink-182, Riley Green, Keane, Colt Ford, Brittany Howard, Thurston Moore, Andrew Combs, Robbie Robertson and Zac Brown Band — not to mention a Giant Sand re-issue.

Related