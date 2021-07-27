Live Nation Celebrates Return of Live Music with $20 ‘All-In’ Ticket Offer: Jason Aldean, Alanis Morissette, Lynyrd Skynyrd & More

The economic impact of the global pandemic is colossal, across the board. In the entertainment industry alone, the implications are being calculated to reveal financial devastation. In just 15 months, Live Nation’s revenues (across all divisions) fell year on year by the head-bending figure of $10.76 billion.

Live Nation boss Michael Rapino’s optimism shone through in a May report that Live Nation was, in the US, “confidently planning our reopenings, particularly for outdoor shows”.

As the country’s largest concert promoter, Live Nation announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to upcoming shows this year.

As Live Nation’s outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family, and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows.

The offering includes nearly 1,000 shows from artists like Alanis Morissette, Chicago, Jonas Brothers, Kings of Leon, Lil Baby, Pitbull, Trippie Redd, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” the Jonas Brothers shared in a press statement.

The special promotion marks the highly-anticipated return of live music in the U.S. as artists ready to hit the stage, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite acts live in person once again. Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts across genres including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. See the full list below.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” Zac Brown shared. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 12 pm ET on the Live Nation website for a limited time only, while supplies last. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12 pm ET.

Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include: