Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was killed Wednesday night in a car crash in northern New Mexico.

The three-vehicle crash took the lives of Harris and an unknown 16-year-old driver on State Road 522.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist said in a statement. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Harris hailed from Texas and was an emerging country act. In March of this year she put out a self-titled EP, which featured songs about lessons Harris learned throughout her life. One particular highlight of the EP is a tune called “Twenty Years From Now,” a song she wrote as a prayer for her six-year-old daughter. Having lost her own father to cancer, Harris told Billboard that the song is the most important thing she’d ever written, saying “it scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point. I want to meet my kid’s kids.”

Harris’ last tweet came Wednesday afternoon and read “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM.”

Listen to “Twenty Years From Now” below.

