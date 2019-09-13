Photo courtesy of the artist’s website

On Friday, emerging singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt released a new single entitled “Expectations” as well as a corresponding music video.

The single is the first off of Pruitt’s debut album coming from Rounder Records. While the details of the album haven’t been released, Pruitt has garnered enough buzz and excitement from her live shows and 2018’s OurVinyl Live EP that this name-yet-to-be-revealed record could be an electrifying debut.

The single demonstrates what Pruitt does best: blend indie rock, Americana and solid songwriting. With a sound that can almost be compared to Pinegrove meets Lori McKenna, “Expectations” is a feel good song that fits right into Pruitt’s canon of addressing human topics such as religion, mental health, and love. It’s hard not to feel a sense of relief when you hear Pruitt’s smooth voice exclaim:

“Some days I don’t know who to trust / In the rain my spirit starts to rust / she said ‘you’re being way too generous / with all the fucks you’re giving.’”

Watch the music video for “Expectations” and check out Katie Pruitt’s tour dates below:

KATIE PRUITT TOUR DATES:



September 13—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest @ The High Watt

September 14—Nashville, TN—Outloud Music Festival

September 20—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September 21—Indianapolis, IN—Holler On The Hill Festival

October 1—Charleston, SC—The Pour House*

October 2—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre*

October 4—Charlotte, NC—Visulute Theatre*

October 5—Hammondsport, NY—Point of the Bluff Vineyards*

October 6—Annapolis, MD—Rams Head On Stage*

October 8—Baltimore, MD—Ottobar*

October 9—Winston-Salem, NC—The Ramkat*

October 11—Chattanooga, TN—The Walter Theatre*

October 12—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle*

December 3—Baton Rouge, LA—Manship Theatre†

December 4—Houston, TX—The Heights Theatre†

December 5—Austin, TX—Paramount Theatre†

December 6—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater†

December 7—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom†

December 9—Omaha, NE—Slowdown†

December 11—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen†

December 13—Boulder, CO—Boulder Theatre†

December 14—Boulder, CO—Boulder Theatre†

December 15—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center†

*with Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band

†The Wood Brothers

